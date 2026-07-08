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News   Israel News

Border Police shoot, arrest knife-wielding terrorist at Rachel Crossing

The man attempted to infiltrate Israel from Bethlehem before throwing stones at officers and threatening them with a knife, police said.

JNS Staff
An image released by the Israel Police showed the knife allegedly used by the terrorist, July 8, 2026. Credit: Israel Police.
A knife allegedly used by a terrorist at the Rachel Crossing, July 8, 2026. Credit: Israel Police.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Border Police officers shot and arrested a Palestinian terrorism suspect overnight Wednesday after he brandished a knife at officers and threw stones at security personnel near the Rachel Crossing between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

According to the Israel Police, the suspect attempted to enter Israeli territory through the crossing from the direction of Bethlehem. After realizing he could not, he began hurling stones at security personnel operating at the site.

Border Police officers from the Jerusalem Envelope Unit were dispatched to the scene. The suspect then drew a knife and advanced toward the officers while brandishing the weapon, police said.

The officers responded in accordance with the police suspect-arrest protocol. After the suspect continued to pose a threat, they opened fire, striking him in the lower body.

The suspect was wounded, subdued and taken into custody.

No security personnel were injured in the incident.

The Border Police said its officers “will continue to act with determination and professionalism to thwart terrorist threats in order to protect the security of Israel’s citizens and its security forces.”

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