More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel extends Venezuela aid mission after request from interim president

Delcy Rodríguez asked that the delegation begin implement a national reconstruction plan drawn up by Israeli experts.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli workers from the ZAKA disaster response team in Venezuela. Photo by ZAKA/TPS-IL.
Israeli workers from the ZAKA disaster response team in Venezuela, July 8, 2026. Photo by ZAKA/TPS-IL.
(July 8, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Israel will extend the deployment of its humanitarian aid delegation in Venezuela for another two weeks after Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodríguez asked Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to keep the team in the country, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

The extension follows a meeting in Caracas between the Israeli delegation and Rodríguez, which came after a direct phone call between Sa’ar and the interim president. During the call, Rodríguez requested that the delegation remain so it could begin implementing a national reconstruction plan drawn up by Israeli experts. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the extension in coordination with Sa’ar.

The mission is notable because Israel and Venezuela have had no diplomatic relations since Caracas severed ties with Jerusalem in 2009 following the Gaza war of 2008 and 2009 (“Operation Cast Lead”). Despite the absence of formal relations, Venezuelan authorities requested additional assistance, with Israeli experts contributing to a recovery strategy for regions devastated by the recent earthquakes. The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the relief operation was entering a new phase, and the effort has drawn attention from senior Venezuelan officials as well as extensive local media coverage.

Venezuela is home to a small Jewish community estimated at between 3,000 and 5,000 people, although the Israeli delegation’s mission is focused on humanitarian assistance for the broader population.

In addition to the dozens of personnel already on the ground, about 20 specialists are assisting remotely from Israel, analyzing field data and helping refine long-term recommendations for rebuilding. The plan has been presented to Venezuela’s infrastructure minister and is expected to be submitted to Rodríguez in the coming days.

The delegation, composed of personnel from the Foreign Ministry, the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command and the National Emergency Management Authority, continues working with local authorities to assess damaged buildings, determine which structures can be safely restored, and help displaced residents return home.

The earthquakes’ death toll currently stands at more than 3,600, with over 16,700 injured and more than 17,000 homeless.

A member of the Israeli aid delegation, Yosef Garmon, told The Press Service of Israel from Venezuela on Tuesday that many locals had expressed gratitude for the Israeli team’s work. Garmon is the director of ZAKA in Latin America.

He described an encounter with a grieving son who asked Israeli volunteers to pray for his mother after rescuers recovered her body from the ruins.

“After we prayed together, he told us that he could not believe that people from Israel, a country so far away, had come to help him when, in his words, no one else had come,” Garmon told TPS-IL. “Standing together in the middle of the ruins, we prayed with him. It was a powerful reminder that humanitarian work is not only about rescue and medical care, it is also about restoring dignity.”

Latin America
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Trump declares Iran ceasefire ‘over’ at NATO Summit
The U.S. president slammed Tehran’s leaders as “scum” and dismissed further ceasefire negotiations as a complete waste of time.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Two women enter their house past a shrine to a relative soldier killed during the 2020 war between Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh/Armenia, in the old city in Baku, Azerbaijan on Sept. 27, 2023. Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Azerbaijan rabbi slams Israel’s Armenia genocide recognition
A top Sephardic faith leader said the move hurts ties with Baku without punishing Turkey, urging Jerusalem not to advance recognition further.
July 8, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The central panel of the Ghent Altarpiece rescued from a cache of Nazi-looted art in Altaussee, Austria in July 1945. Source: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration
World News
Italy advances legislation on Holocaust-era art restitution
The Nazis looted about 20% of the art in Europe, and more than 100,000 items have not been returned to their rightful owners.
July 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee signs an agreement with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar for the construction of a permanent U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem during a ceremony attended by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, July 1, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman/JNS.
Israel News
WATCH: Huckabee touts permanent US Embassy site in Jerusalem
The ambassador shared a video linking Trump’s 2017 Jerusalem recognition to the 2018 embassy opening and 2026 deal for a permanent U.S. site in the Israeli capital.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The message an Israeli traveler received from a hotel in Naples, Italy, July 7, 2026. Credit: N12.
World News
Israeli woman cancels Naples hotel stay after receiving anti-Israel message
The Italian establishment said it supports the “No Room for Genocide” campaign, prompting the traveler to cancel her reservation over safety concerns.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israel Navy Commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel during a visit to the Haifa Naval Base on July 7, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu visits Haifa naval base
Israel must secure shipping lanes and ensure freedom of maritime trade, the prime minister said.
July 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Iran Kerry Javad Zarif
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Iran nuclear talks giving Tehran more time?
July 8, 2026 04:26 AM
Emily Schrader, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will the end of Netanyahu boost support for Israel?
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
God bless America
Ben Cohen