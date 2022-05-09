Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party continues to praise terrorism

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party continues to express support for the murder of Israeli civilians as the most recent Palestinian terror wave goes on.

On Thursday, two Palestinian terrorists armed with an ax brutally murdered three Israeli civilians in the city of Elad. Between them, the victims had 16 young children. Yonatan Habakuk was murdered in front of his six-year-old son.

Despite the horrific brutality of the attack---or because of it---the spokesman for Fatah’s Jenin branch, Nasri Hamamreh, called the murders a “heroic action” when interviewed on Fatah’s Awdah TV on May 8.

Also, consistent with Fatah’s presentation of all of Israel as “occupied Palestinian land,” Hamamreh referred to the Israeli city of Elad, which is situated within Israel’s pre-1967 borders, as a “settlement” on “our Palestinian land.”

Palestinian Media Watch has previously reported that after the murder of three civilians in Tel Aviv, Abbas sent condolences to the family of the dead terrorist.

Hamamreh’s full statement reads:

The occupation [a P.A. euphemism for Israel] claims that two youths from the Jenin district from the town of Rummanah carried out this heroic action [the murder of three civilians with an ax] in the settlement of Elad, on our Palestinian land in the settlement of Elad [Elad is within Israel’s pre-1967 borders].

Itamar Marcus is the founder and director of Palestinian Media Watch, which originally published this article.