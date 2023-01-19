More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Biden’s undiplomatic diplomat

Elizabeth Frawley Bagley was confirmed by the Senate despite her antisemitic statements.

Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, the Biden administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Brazil. Photo: John Tran
Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, the Biden administration’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Brazil. Photo: John Tran
Melissa Langsam Braunstein
Melissa Langsam Braunstein is an independent writer in metro Washington, D.C.
(Jan. 19, 2023 / JNS)

This year started with a bang in Brazil’s capital. Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters protested election results by rioting, breaching government buildings and fighting police, leading to hundreds of arrests. And who’s there representing the United States?

It’s the president’s new ambassador, who has made incendiary comments about Jewish and Cuban Americans. She is someone whose confirmation undercuts the president’s pronouncement at last month’s White House Hanukkah party that “silence” about antisemitism “is complicity.”

Elizabeth Frawley Bagley’s ambassadorial nomination stirred controversy after The Washington Free Beacon publicized inflammatory remarks Bagley made as part of the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training Foreign Affairs Oral History Project in 1998.

Bagley charged that the Cuban American National Foundation, a major Cuban-American organization, “played both sides” and that Democrats’ wooing of Cuban-Americans “is not [about voter] numbers, it is like the Jewish factor, it’s money.”

Asked about “the Israeli influence” on the Clinton-Gore campaign, which the interviewer called “one of the big things of any campaign,” Bagley replied, “There is always the influence of the Jewish lobby because there is major money involved.” Bagley asserted that this influence was behind “the usual ‘make Jerusalem the capital of Israel’” campaign promise, which Bagley considered one of the “stupid things” Democrats say.

These were not private comments. Nor were they a youthful indiscretion. Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) rightly followed up.

Cardin noted, “The choice of words fit into the traditional tropes of antisemitism,” but oddly added that he expected the former ambassador to Portugal’s “language would have been more guarded than that,” as if veiled antisemitism were acceptable.

Meanwhile, Menendez asked, “Is it a suggestion that one group of Americans don’t have the right to engage in the political process as others do?”

For a diplomat, Bagley’s answers were poor. She told Cardin, “I regret that you would think that it was a problem” and “I certainly didn’t mean anything by it. It was a poor choice of words.”

Bagley informed Menendez, “I’m very sorry that we ever had the interview. [It] didn’t really make sense to do. … It certainly does not reflect my views on Jewish Americans or Cuban Americans or anyone else.”

This doesn’t explain Bagley’s word choice or supposedly misrepresented views. Saying she “strongly support[s] the right of Jewish Americans, Cuban Americans, Irish Americans, all Americans to be part of the political process, to be politically active, to raise money, give money to those that they support, as I have done myself” also doesn’t elucidate how or when her views might have changed. Bagley leaves listeners believing her real regret is that the interview resurfaced.

Still, Biden stood by Bagley, as did all 11 Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Cardin and Menendez. Neither senator responded to requests for comment about what won them over. Not one senator objected to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)’s request for unanimous consent on the Dec. 14 vote that confirmed Bagley.

That voice vote would likely not have been possible without Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Warner, who is not on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, championed Bagley’s cause. Asked why he prioritized this particular nomination, Rachel Cohen, Warner’s communications director, explained, “Sen. Warner was deeply concerned by the vacancy in Brazil, which as the largest economy in South America is a key relationship for the United States. Like many other members of Congress, Sen. Warner has known Ambassador Bagley for years and her credentials were not in doubt.”

Bagley has been in and around Democratic politics and foreign policy for decades. However, looking at her biography, it’s not clear what uniquely qualifies Bagley for this particular post.

Like some other ambassadors, Bagley has excelled as a political donor. Open Secrets, which tracks political contributions, has over 900 citations of Bagley’s name, stretching back more than 30 years. Beneficiaries have included President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Warner and eight of the 11 Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including Sen. Booker. (Last year’s contribution to Sen. Menendez was refunded.)

As for Bagley’s diplomatic skills, organizations that opposed her nomination last June were not persuaded.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center, commented, “Those sentiments about Jewish control, etc. are toxic. … We all appreciate the White House, starting with speaking in a high-profile way against antisemitism, but words are meaningless when such a nomination was allowed to pass.”

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein remarked, “Confirming Jew-hater Bagley’s nomination makes clear Congress and the Biden administration is not serious about fighting the rising scourge of Jew-hatred. … I’m more than disappointed—I’m frightened.”

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, described the Senate’s “voice vote … that denies any accountability” as “discouraging.”

Rabbi Cooper observed that “going forward, we cannot make a dent in the struggle against antisemitism” without bipartisanship and “consequence[s] for bigots.”

The question is: Are American leaders determined to hold that line? One or more unnamed Republican senators held up the Bagley nomination for much of 2022, but whether they were convinced the new Congress would inevitably confirm Bagley or by something else, they relented.

Biden’s unwavering loyalty to Bagley, along with the Senate’s confirmation, signals that openly antisemitic statements no longer disqualify nominees for prominent positions of public trust. Such statements no longer require repudiation. Flimsy explanations are sufficient, as partisanship trumps moral guardrails.

By Biden’s own logic, he and every senator who helped confirm Bagley are more than complicit in the rising antisemitism he claims to oppose.

Melissa Langsam Braunstein is an independent writer in metro Washington.

Latin America U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
August 10, 2026 05:20 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Airport employees finish loading luggage and an airport jetway or boarding bridge attached to a Eurowings low-cost airline plane parked on the tarmac at Rome Fiumicino Airport at dusk in Rome, Italy on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Italian court forces airport to ditch Israeli defense firm
The anti-drone technology provided by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is “military grade” and unsuitable for civilian use, the court ruled.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:38
Ontario gov creates specialized unit to prosecute hate crimes
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Alex Traiman Josh Hasten JLMinute
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran demands, Gaza disarmament and new Saudi pact reshape Middle East
August 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Copper Plates: A 1,000‑year charter that anchored the Jews of Cochin
Eliezer Avraham