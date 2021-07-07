More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Christian Zionists: Three lies and a truth

Peace, rather than war, is a great ally when spreading the gospel.

Nathanael Harris
Christian worshippers. Credit: Jantanee Runpranomkorn/Shutterstock.
Christian worshippers. Credit: Jantanee Runpranomkorn/Shutterstock.
Nathanael Harris
(July 7, 2021 / JNS)

Over the last couple of months, everyone once again attempted to take sides in the Arab-Israeli conflict. Hamas, acting under insidious and aggressive tactics, used an emotionally charged court case as a reason to wage a large assault on Israel from the Gaza Strip. More than 4,000 rockets later, of which many misfired and ended up hurting Palestinians, we are seeing a lull in hostility. However, as Israelis and Palestinians are clearing the rubble from this horrifying violence, there is an age-old conflict arising in the United States and around the world.

As the rockets were still flying, I was disturbed at how freely some advocated for more violence. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Anti-Defamation League recently came out with a preliminary report that shows a massive uptick in reported “possible anti-Semitic incidents.”

As Christians, our commitment to a gospel-centered life often translates to keeping the “Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other,” to cite the late Karl Barth. While some believers have responded to rising tensions by exercising the biblical mandate to pray for Israel, some Christians have taken up the banner of anti-Zionism. In place of prayers for the protection of Israeli citizens from rockets and the liberation of Palestinians in Gaza from Hamas, anti-Zionist Christians respond by condemning Israel’s right to defend itself. They spread conspiracy theories and condemn other Christians for standing with Israel.

Determined to promote false and outlandish claims, the greatest stretch of logic in these arguments is the idea that Christian Zionists are anti-Semitic. Though not new, this conspiracy theory makes the notion that Elvis faked his death seem tame. Anti-Zionists purport that Christian Zionists, and groups like Christians United for Israel (CUFI) “consider Jews useful only insofar as they trigger the end of days.” A gross mischaracterization of Christian Zionism predicated on fabricated quotes and misinformation.

As John Hagee, the founder of CUFI had stated time and again, “The vast majority of Christian Zionists and evangelicals do not believe there is anything we can do to hasten the second coming of Jesus. Our theology is clear that we humans are utterly powerless to change God’s timetable.” The notion that eschatology is a major driving force in Christian Zionism is ludicrous, and it shows that proponents of this theory know little to nothing of Christian Zionists. Christian Zionism is a movement based on the principles of Christianity, which instructs believers to love their fellow man and be peacemakers. Christian Zionism, at its root, revolves around those tenets of peace, agape love and hope. It is why I support the Jewish right to self-determination in their indigenous homeland, a right that I believe all people deserve.

Among the litany of conspiracy theories, an accusation that anti-Zionists love to hurl at Christian Zionists is that we care little for our Christian brothers in Palestine because we support Israel. This is far from true. The fact is that Christians—and Christian Zionists, in particular—are persecuted by the terrorist groups and radical individuals in Palestinian-controlled areas. Christians pray for their brethren, do humanitarian work for Palestinians and hold great compassion for the Palestinian people. The idea that Christians are ignoring what their brethren go through is just as outlandish as the conspiracy theories that opponents of Christian Zionism promote.

This then begs the question: If Christians do care deeply about Palestinians, then why do they support Israel? The answer is that Christian Zionists recognize that Hamas and the Palestinian Authority have proven unwilling to stop terrorism against Israelis; are incapable of being tolerant towards the Jews and many Christians in the region; and refuse to accept any solution offered. With this in mind, Christian Zionists see Israel as the greatest chance for peace in the region. After all, that’s the goal of Christians. Peace, rather than war, is a great ally when spreading the gospel.

Christians unfamiliar with the situation in the Middle East are fed lies about what it means to be a Zionist. Beyond the conspiracy theories, Christians are told that it implies that they overlook all of Israel’s transgressions. However, any country made up of people is imperfect, and it would be folly to overlook imperfections. Christians are told that being a Zionist means that they only care about the Jews and that it’s wrong to ignore the Palestinian plight. This is foolishness, and not at all a thought lurking in the minds of Christians. The holy scriptures instruct Christ-followers to love their fellow man. Christians want peace for Israel and the Palestinians, as well as a stable region so that everyone can achieve a better way of life.

The arguments against Christian Zionism have little substance and revolve around conspiracy and accusation. The objective of anti-Zionist, anti-Semitic groups is the destruction of Israel. This antithesis to what it means to be a Christian has no place in the church, and that is why the Christian Zionist movement will continue to fight against it.

Nathanael Harris is a 2020-21 fellow for the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.

Religion
EXPLORE JNS
Katie Wilson
U.S. News
SCOOP: Seattle mayor pledges more security for Jews during High Holidays, discusses Jew-hatred for first time since assuming office
“I know Seattle’s Jewish community is acutely aware of a rise in antisemitism and is feeling anxiety and concern,” Katie Wilson told JNS, in the mayor’s first apparent comment on rising Jew-hatred since she assumed office in January.
August 10, 2026 05:20 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
State Department
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: State Dept official ‘failed to do his homework’ before working with terror-tied charity, senior US official says
“World Vision is severely compromised by ties to Islamist terrorists and a radical left wing climate change agenda,” the senior Trump administration official told JNS. “Why is he funding them?”
August 10, 2026 11:23 AM
Mike Wagenheim
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Airport employees finish loading luggage and an airport jetway or boarding bridge attached to a Eurowings low-cost airline plane parked on the tarmac at Rome Fiumicino Airport at dusk in Rome, Italy on June 18, 2025. Photo by Antoine Boureau / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Italian court forces airport to ditch Israeli defense firm
The anti-drone technology provided by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is “military grade” and unsuitable for civilian use, the court ruled.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:38
Ontario gov creates specialized unit to prosecute hate crimes
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
11:58
‘Threshold of new era,’ Netanyahu says of national artificial intelligence program to make Israel ‘global superpower in the field’
11:58
Israel ready to aid Columbia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Sa’ar says, after reported death toll of 20
11:54
Trump names Jewish lawyer Will Scharf, staff secretary, as new White House council
11:39
Patti and Jonathan Kraft give ‘generous gift’ in part to create Kraft family professorship in Jewish studies, Rice University says
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Alex Traiman Josh Hasten JLMinute
JNS TV / JLMinute
Iran demands, Gaza disarmament and new Saudi pact reshape Middle East
August 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Josh Hasten, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Eliezer Avraham
Opinion
The Copper Plates: A 1,000‑year charter that anchored the Jews of Cochin
Eliezer Avraham