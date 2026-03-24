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Opinion

Shelf by shelf, Europe is forgetting the Jewish world

When a bookseller highlights one work, places it beside others or decides not to stock it at all, the store quietly steers the intellectual journey of its visitors.

Mar. 24, 2026
Sharon Pardo

Shelf by shelf, Europe is forgetting the Jewish world

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Book Shelves and Rows
Bookshelves. Credit: Engin Akyurt/Pexels.
Sharon Pardo
Sharon Pardo Sharon Pardo
Sharon Pardo is a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI), as well as a professor of European studies and international relations in the Department of Politics and Government at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

In a large bookstore in an Eastern European capital recently, I walked through the history section expecting to find shelves devoted to Jewish history and the Holocaust. Instead, the shelves held many books on Gaza and Palestinian history, reflecting today’s intense global interest in the Middle East. Yet something quieter stood out: Despite Eastern Europe’s deep Jewish past, there was almost nothing about the Jewish world.

Bookstores are the quiet architects of cultural memory. Aside from just sales, they also shape how societies remember themselves. Along the shelves, readers encounter interpretations of the past. Every section reflects choices about which voices are amplified and which are marginalized. In this sense, bookstores do far more than distribute knowledge; they help determine which narratives enter the public imagination.

Scholars have long understood this influence. In The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore (2024), Evan Friss traces the evolution of independent bookstores from the era of statesman, scientist and philosopher Benjamin Franklin to the present, showing that they have rarely been neutral marketplaces. They have served as civic spaces where booksellers deliberately shaped what their communities would read and debate. From the struggle over abolition in the 19th century to modern discussions surrounding Black Lives Matter, bookstores gave emerging ideas an audience.

A shelf is never just a shelf. When a bookseller highlights one work, places it beside others or decides not to stock it at all, the store quietly steers the intellectual journey of its visitors.

History books hold a particularly charged place in this process. They carry accounts of conflict, resilience and transformation across generations. Still, every history book reflects choices: what events deserve emphasis, whose suffering is acknowledged, which voices carry authority. Once these books reach a bookstore, they enter a larger conversation about how societies interpret the past. Readers browsing a history section are not simply exposed to facts. They encounter competing versions of memory.

Physical bookstores add something the digital space rarely replicates: discovery. Online platforms guide readers toward what they already expect. Bookstores invite surprise. Someone searching for one title may stumble upon another that reshapes an entire subject. That accidental encounter can expand curiosity and ignite new debates. For this reason, the decisions made by booksellers carry genuine cultural weight.

The recent visit to the bookstore in Eastern Europe illustrated this dynamic with unusual clarity. The country carries a heavy historical burden. During the Second World War, a large portion of its Jewish population was annihilated. Today, the country counts among Israel’s closest allies in Europe. One might therefore expect its bookstores to present a broad and visible collection of works on Jewish history, the Holocaust and the centuries-long presence of Jewish communities across the region.

Walking through the history section revealed something startling. Shelf after shelf displayed books devoted to Palestinian history and the story of Gaza. Titles included The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi, Gaza: A History by Jean-Pierre Filiu, A Short History of the Gaza Strip by Anne Irfan and Muslim Europe by Tharik Hussain.

These books represent legitimate scholarly perspectives and deserve their place in public discourse. Their presence is not the problem. Since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the wars in Gaza and Iran have commanded raw global attention, and readers naturally seek works that make sense of what they are watching unfold. Publishers respond to that demand, and bookstores respond to publishers. The market follows the conversation. There is nothing sinister in any of it.

What struck me was something else entirely. Among hundreds of titles in the history section, only a single book addressed the Holocaust directly. That book was The Holocaust Codes by Christian Jennings, an examination of the intelligence struggle in which British codebreakers at Bletchley Park decrypted secret SS and Gestapo communications, exposing the scale of the mass killings unfolding across Europe.

One book. On the continent where it happened.

Certainly, Palestine and the Holocaust are entirely separate subjects. Neither owes the other anything, and the flourishing of Palestinian scholarship bears no responsibility for the absence of the other. Each demands and deserves engagement on its own terms. But what that bookstore revealed is not a local failure but a specific phenomenon.

Across Europe, the volume of books examining Palestinian history and politics has grown rapidly, driven by genuine scholarly output and surging public demand. That growth is legitimate and welcome. But when it occurs without any comparable presence of works on Jewish history, the Holocaust, and the long arc of Jewish life and persecution across Europe and the Middle East, something essential vanishes from the cultural landscape. The past is increasingly read through a narrowing lens.

Historians sometimes speak of a hierarchy of victims—an implicit ranking by which certain forms of suffering receive sustained attention while others gradually recede from public awareness. Bookstores do not manufacture that hierarchy alone, but they reflect and reinforce it. Every display table, every purchasing decision, every thematic section contributes to a broader signal about whose stories remain visible and whose are permitted to fade away.

Wars of memory are not fought on battlefields. They are waged through scholarship, storytelling and the institutions that carry these stories to readers. Among those institutions, bookstores occupy a quiet but consequential position. The arrangement of their shelves may seem mundane. It is not.

When a tragedy as vast as the Holocaust fades from prominent view on the very continent where it occurred, the loss is not a publishing oversight. It is a deeper erosion of the landscape of memory. And in that quiet contest over historical awareness, the Jewish world appears to be losing ground.

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