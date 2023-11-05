More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Take them at their word

From Hamas to Iran to Turkey, when our enemies tell us what they’re going to do, we need to listen.

Victor Davis Hanson
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo: Tehran Times.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Photo: Tehran Times.
Victor Davis Hanson
Victor Davis Hanson Victor Davis Hanson
Victor Davis Hanson is the Martin and Illie Anderson Senior Fellow in Residence in Classics and Military History at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, a professor of Classics Emeritus at California State University, Fresno, and a nationally syndicated columnist for Tribune Media Services.
(Nov. 5, 2023 / JNS)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, at the United Nations in New York, just bluntly threatened individual American officials with violence: “I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome [an] expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire.” (Emphasis added.)

I don’t think Mr. Amir-Abdollahian would come into our country to issue such a direct threat to American leaders had the Biden administration not assigned Robert Malley to reboot the atrocious but then-inert Iran Deal. Had it not lifted oil export sanctions—resulting in a multibillion-dollar windfall to Tehran. Had it not tried to ransom American hostages from Iran at $1.2 billion a captive. Had it not restored hundreds of millions of dollars in support to the West Bank and Gaza. Had it not allowed U.S. aid and remittance dollars to Lebanon to seep into Hezbollah coffers. Had it not dropped past American declarations that the Houthis were a terrorist organization, and had it not ignored rather than retaliated for dozens of attacks on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq by Iranian surrogates.

We should also take at his word one Ghazi Hamad. He’s a high official in Hamas and one of their PR megaphones. And in an Oct. 24 Lebanese television interview, Hamad boasted: “We must teach Israel a lesson... and we will do this again and again. The Al Aqsa Flood [the Oct. 7 attack] is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth... It is Israel, not us. We are the victims of the occupation... On Oct. 7, on Oct. 10, on October one-millionth, everything we do is justified....”

Hamad was quite clear on the motivation for his envisioned million more murder sprees: “The existence of Israel is what causes all that pain, blood and tears.”

So Hamad is promising more beheading, executions, rape and mutilation. I don’t think Hamad—apparently waging endless jihad against Israeli civilians from a safe distance in Beirut—got the message about the much-heralded American “two-state solution” of mutual co-existence. In other words, Hamad has no problem adhering to the Hamas-charter agenda of wiping out Israel: “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove that country because it constitutes a security, military and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations, and must be finished.”

So is this final solution to Israel the “from the river to the sea” envisioned by our campus activists? Our Turkish NATO ally Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at a huge public rally, praised the Hamas mass murderers as “freedom fighters.” He declared the Israeli response to the Hamas apparat a “massacre,” and threatened to send the Turkish army to Gaza and to hit Israel with a swarm of missiles and bombs—or as he put it, his military can “come at any night unexpectedly.” (He issued the same sort of threat not long ago to NATO member Greece.)

Such is our Turkish NATO ally. It has the largest military of the alliance aside from the United States, is home to a huge American air base at Incirlik that is reportedly still equipped with nuclear weapons, has collaterally bombed Kurdish civilians in Syria and Iraq, and for the last half-century has propped up the permanent Turkish occupation of northern Cyprus that drove 150,000-200,000 Greeks from their homes. And, amid his denunciations of Israeli “genocide” and “massacre,” the moralist and former Obama conduit to Middle East Erdogan sometimes talks about how an earlier Turkish generation dealt with the Armenians–as a matter of pride rather than shame.

Remember that all of these creepy leaders have at one time or another been (or currently are) recipients of U.S. cash, but are comfortably far away. Now they are buoyed by, and voicing sentiments identical to, their thousands of spiritual kindred on our own campuses.

Middle East Iran Hamas
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David