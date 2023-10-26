More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Tired souls, Jewish souls

The more we display weakness and fear, the bolder the enemies of Israel become.

Yisrael Medad
Ehud Olmert
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks at a political conference on Feb. 23, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Oct. 26, 2023 / JNS)

During a trip to the United States when he met then-President George W. Bush on May 23, 2006, Ehud Olmert, Israel’s prime minister at the time, outlined a plan of his. The ideas he presented were a continuation of sorts of the disengagement that ended Israel’s presence in the Gaza Strip. He termed it a “process of free alignment [that] would reduce friction between Israelis and Palestinians … and guarantee Israel’s security as a Jewish state.”

Why would a politician from a Revisionist family—a member of Betar—adopt such a political position? What was his thinking?

Seymour D. Reich, the president of the left-wing Israel Policy Forum, attested in The New York Times on July 6, 2005, as to the mindset of Olmert. A month earlier, in speaking in New York, Olmert had declared: “We are tired of fighting, we are tired of being courageous, we are tired of winning, we are tired of defeating our enemies. We want to be able to live in an entirely different environment of relations with our enemies.”

Reich elucidated over a year later in The Jerusalem Post, that Olmert had also added: “We want them to be our friends, our partners, our good neighbors, and I believe that this is not impossible ... it is within reach if we will be smart, if we will dare, if we will be prepared to take the risks, and if we will be able to convince our Palestinian partners to be able to do the same.”

On July 12, 2006, Israel was at war with Lebanon under what proved to be the inadequate leadership of Olmert, who was excoriated by the Winograd Commission.

As should be quite evident, being tired is a poor substitute for the resolve required by Jews to live in Israel, to confront its enemies—from without and also from within.

The demonstrations generated by IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace in various cities, their blocking of the White House, and on Oct. 17, the sit-in of some 200 in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill, are another indication of tiredness.

They were dressed in black T-shirts carrying the slogan “Jews say ceasefire now” and “Not in our name.” Even though not all were Jewish (in today’s atmosphere of “identity politics” no conversion process of any form is a requirement), they were the result of a tired American Jewish leadership of the past quarter century.

At that rally, Eva Borgwardt, national spokesperson for IfNotNow (a former J Streeter and an aide to Israeli Arab Communist Knesset member Aida Touma-Sliman) said in an INN newsletter that “historical Jewish trauma [is] being used as a weapon to carry out a genocide” and that Israel “bombing an entire people.” It is not only shocking the untruths and false narratives she and her comrades spout but the sheer audacity to do it with the knowledge that her audience is primed to imbibe her bile.

As a Wall Street Journal commentary by Steven Davidoff Solomon on Oct. 15 observed, anti-Israel conduct such as the various declarations by student bodies at Harvard University, New York University and the University of California, Berkeley with Jews being prominent signatories “is part of the broader attitude against Jews on university campuses that made last week’s massacre [along the Gaza Strip] possible. It is shameful and has been tolerated for too long.”

Solomon added that “it’s time for the adults to take over.”

However, I fear that the current Jewish officialdom has displayed a tired attitude for too long, and outside, independent intervention is necessary, as well as a complete shake-up of those dealing with the younger generation. Of course, there are exceptions, like in Vermont and Harvard. These, however, are too tardy responses.

Pro-Palestine activists have infiltrated Jewish student bodies. I was part of an effort several years ago to awaken establishment apparatchiks to the dangers but to no avail. True, we have witnessed in the past Jewish students siding with the Palestinian struggle—the 1967 SNCC statement, Breira and others over the years. But what appears to be ominous, besides the mindlessness in their slogans, is that they are not just in a position of disagreement with their fellow Jews or even that they have adopted the positions of Israel’s enemies. What is harrowing is that they are expressing themselves with animosity, callousness and even hate. Jewish students are deemed as requiring armed protection.

Those Jews who are leading and pushing and those justifying this anti-Zionism took their cue from an Israeli prime minister who was tired, and too many of today’s young Jewish generation find themselves battered and unsupported. School curricula are subverted to favor anti-Zionism in the high schools, and even in the lower grades in accordance with the ethnic-studies framework and critical race theory. And, more importantly, without the education and the belief in the justness of Zionism.

They are the fruits of those who were tired over the past quarter of a century. Zombie-like, they follow professors and rabbis who have lost direction and who seek favor with colleagues. And the more they display weakness and fear, the bolder the enemies of Israel in the progressive woke camp become. They parrot such terms as “apartheid,” “genocide” and other vacuous catchphrases.

And they are more than just tired souls. They possess empty and immoral souls. On a recent MSNBC panel, on Oct. 10, far-left journalist Peter Beinart nonchalantly declared (at 7:10) that Palestinian organizations “do terrible things, too, because brutalized people do brutal things sometimes.” Israel left Gaza in 2005, some 18 years ago. Hamas won the 2006 elections and mobilized a subjugated population to produce 1,500 shock troops that slaughtered, mutilated, raped and burned hundreds of Jews on Simchat Torah.

That wasn’t brutality. It was a fiendish, animalistic and satanic act of barbarism—an inhuman onslaught. Incredibly, in part, Beinart whitewashed it by portraying Israel through the prism of his warped anti-Zionism. Perhaps he sees himself as a new “Abraham,” but unlike the biblical figure, he is willing to sacrifice his Isaac and for all the wrong reasons.

A new voice must arise—a voice that boldly, even proudly, declares that Jews are not tired. That they are resilient and will re-establish Jewish pride, Jewish identity and the promise of a Jewish future. A voice of the true Jewish soul.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David