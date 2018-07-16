More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Turkey business

Adnan Oktar would appear to be, well, weird. He has a bevy of females who literally seem entranced with him. Rumors abound. His anti-creationism is out of whack with the rest of science.

Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(July 16, 2018 / JNS)

The news on July 11 that caught my attention was the arrest of Adnan Oktar and more than 200 of his followers.

Turkish police arrested controversial television evangelist Adnan Oktar and are seeking 235 of his associates and followers, state-run Anadolu news agency said. … Oktar, famous for his plastic-surgery enhanced female assistants, was launched early on Tuesday in five provinces of Turkey … Oktar’s group … are accused of charges including forming a criminal gang, sexual abuse and fraud. … Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate had slammed Oktar’s religious practices in January. He mixed discussions on Islam and social issues with dancing with his so-called “kittens” on live television.

Adnan would appear to be, well, weird. He has a bevy of females who literally seem entranced with him—not to mention their enhanced features. Rumors abound. His anti-creationism is out of whack with the rest of science.
However, I have been following him for several years. Friends and acquaintances have visited with him in Turkey. I haven’t, although an invitation was extended. I have met with close associates of his at events in Jerusalem, including the recent Global Antisemitism Conference.

The bottom line is that he seems, at this stage of his life, to be reaching out to Judaism and Israel with a coexistence-based approach. So why not cooperate and test the waters? Did Jabotinsky not reach out to anti-Semitic pogromist Petlura to try and save Jews?
Unfortunately, perhaps, the visits of Orthodox rabbis, right-wing politicians and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria to his Iftar feasts have upset Israel’s Foreign Ministry and, more importantly, Haaretz newspaper.

The willingness of at least some Israeli politicians and clerics to appear on his TV program and at other events stems from another element of his religious outlook: his attitude regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque. As Haaretz published last March, terming it “a refreshing message to Israel’s Temple Mount Faithful movement,”

“Christians, Jews, Muslims—everyone can worship there”… He’s in favor of rebuilding the Temple. “The land there is sufficient for this,” he said: “We will build the prayer house of Prophet Solomon there, and in this century, inshallah [God willing].”

As for the uncomfortable feeling of the Foreign Ministry, when asked for comment, Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon told Haaretz there:
“Adnan Oktar, known also as Harun Yahya, is a Holocaust-denying anti-Semite who is trying by underhand means to be ‘koshered’ by Israeli political elements. The Foreign Ministry is against all ties with him and has cautioned about this on numerous occasions in the past.”

Well, after the Polish statement, I wonder how officialdom defines desire or undesired political expediency.

Whether Oktar is an anti-Semite now, which I personally do not believe, or if I should try to set up my own haram of plasticized bevies, is irrelevant to the possible positive progress that Oktar can make a contribution to in specifically Israel-Turkish relations or those with Islam. If he can help or assist Israel, then he is legitimate in my eyes.

By the way, reading the charges against him would indicate to me something is wrong in Turkey and protested even if he were an anti-Semite. But Haaretz newspaper’s involvement is even more intriguing.

Haaretz, which is not known for any conservative sexuality line, is obviously upset with Oktar. Asaf Ronel was in Turkey a second time recently. But if you reached the bottom of his yesterday’s profile, you would read that he was

a guest of the Turkish state English-language television channel TRT World.

Hmm. State television of the Erdogan regime? Isn’t that regime anti-Semitic, Erdogan calling Zionism fascist? Supports Hamas? Promotes flotillas to break the Gaza “blockade”? Is trying to buy property in Jerusalem’s Old City? Fomenting violence on the Temple Mount? And, perhaps, ultimately recreating an Ottoman-style Empire?

Isn’t Haaretz liberal?

Shouldn’t Israel’s Foreign Ministry seek out possible friends?

In any case, Tisha B’Av is in another week.
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist and author.

EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Congressman who introduced bill to send anti-Israel protesters to Gaza loses primary
Despite an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Ogles lost his House primary in Tennessee on Thursday.
Aug. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
16:30
Trump admin announces ‘historic’ $2 billion in health, humanitarian aid to faith-based groups
15:15
After six months, federal Canadian Jew-hatred panel ‘still doing icebreakers, no agenda, no plan,’ deputy opposition leader says
14:59
Journal retracts study, after authors seem to used AI, which recasts ‘final solution,’ meaning chemistry compound, as ‘mass killing of an ethnic group’
14:52
Teacher, who said ‘ethnic-studies means free Palestine,’ won’t talk ‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict’ at UC Berkeley workshop, school spokesman tells JNS
14:39
‘No famine in Gaza,’ Israeli foreign ministry says, ‘anyone who is still open to arguments can look at the empirical data’
14:28
CAMERA says it got ‘Financial Times’ to correct ‘false claim that linked AIPAC to Benjamin Netanyahu’
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar