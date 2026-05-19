More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
International Council of Jewish Women logo

International Council of Jewish Women

ICJW is an international umbrella organization that represents Jewish women in 34 countries through local affiliates-Jewish women’s organizations involved in social action and community initiatives. As an ECOSOC NGO at the United Nations, ICJW advocates for the advancement of women’s equality and human rights. Active for more than 100 years, its mission today is to improve equality for all at the global, domestic, local and community levels and to end discrimination against women in the Jewish world and beyond.
Debbie Wasserman, president of the International Council of Jewish Women
The Wire
Global Jewish women’s organization elects new president
Debbie Wasserman brings experience advocating against human trafficking and antisemitism.
May 19, 2026
International Council of Jewish Women