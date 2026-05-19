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The Wire

Global Jewish women’s organization elects new President

Debbie Wasserman brings experience advocating against human trafficking and antisemitism to the ICJW presidency.

May 19, 2026
International Council of Jewish Women
Debbie Wasserman, president of the International Council of Jewish Women
Debbie Wasserman, new president of the International Council of Jewish Women, speaking at her inauguration in Mexico City. Photo by David Bosboom.
( May 19, 2026 / International Council of Jewish Women )

Speaking at the 25th ICJW Quadrennial Conference in Mexico City, Wasserman announced her commitment to advocate for Israel’s right to live in peace and security and to represent Jewish women worldwide.

Debbie Wasserman is a past president of the National Council of Jewish Women of Canada (NCJWC), where she campaigned against human trafficking and promoted other social justice causes. Debbie and her husband, Jack, live in Toronto, where she is actively involved in many local projects. On the international level, she served as ICJW’s vice chair of the antisemitism committee-a topic that remains a priority issue around the globe.

In her inauguration speech, Wasserman announced her intention to support Israel and its right to live in peace and security, stand firmly for justice and give voice to those who need it most.

She said: “Whether through supporting initiatives like the Dinah Project or movements such as Women Wage Peace, our role is not only to bear witness but to act. My vision for the next four years is grounded in our enduring mission to represent Jewish women worldwide and to advocate for equality, human rights and the empowerment of all women. Across 34 countries, we are united not by geography but by shared values, shared purpose and a deep commitment to making a difference.”

Wasserman takes over the ICJW presidency from Lilian Grinberg of Mexico and will lead the organization along with her steering committee, including vice presidents from Brazil, Switzerland and Panama.

International Council of Jewish Women
About & contact the publisher
International Council of Jewish Women International Council of Jewish Women
ICJW is an international umbrella organization that represents Jewish women in 34 countries through local affiliates-Jewish women’s organizations involved in social action and community initiatives. As an ECOSOC NGO at the United Nations, ICJW advocates for the advancement of women’s equality and human rights. Active for more than 100 years, its mission today is to improve equality for all at the global, domestic, local and community levels and to end discrimination against women in the Jewish world and beyond.
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