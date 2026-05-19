Global Jewish women’s organization elects new President

Speaking at the 25th ICJW Quadrennial Conference in Mexico City, Wasserman announced her commitment to advocate for Israel’s right to live in peace and security and to represent Jewish women worldwide.

Debbie Wasserman is a past president of the National Council of Jewish Women of Canada (NCJWC), where she campaigned against human trafficking and promoted other social justice causes. Debbie and her husband, Jack, live in Toronto, where she is actively involved in many local projects. On the international level, she served as ICJW’s vice chair of the antisemitism committee-a topic that remains a priority issue around the globe.

In her inauguration speech, Wasserman announced her intention to support Israel and its right to live in peace and security, stand firmly for justice and give voice to those who need it most.

She said: “Whether through supporting initiatives like the Dinah Project or movements such as Women Wage Peace, our role is not only to bear witness but to act. My vision for the next four years is grounded in our enduring mission to represent Jewish women worldwide and to advocate for equality, human rights and the empowerment of all women. Across 34 countries, we are united not by geography but by shared values, shared purpose and a deep commitment to making a difference.”

Wasserman takes over the ICJW presidency from Lilian Grinberg of Mexico and will lead the organization along with her steering committee, including vice presidents from Brazil, Switzerland and Panama.