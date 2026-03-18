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B’nai B’rith International

B’nai B’rith International is a staunch defender of the State of Israel, advocates for global Jewry and champions the cause of human rights.
B'nai B'rith, KKL Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony
The Wire
B’nai B’rith World Center, KKL-JNF honor rescuers at Holocaust remembrance ceremony
The “Jewish Rescuers Citation” was awarded posthumously to 14 individuals who rescued Jews in France, Hungary, Libya, the Netherlands and Poland.
Apr. 28, 2025
Pope Francis meets with families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza
The Wire
B’nai B’rith expresses concern over pope’s comments
The group’s leadership say that the pontiff’s statements obscure key facts about Gaza and Israel, and risk fueling hostilities.
Dec. 31, 2024