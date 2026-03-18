European Jewish Association

Our mission is simple:

To strengthen Jewish Identity and expand Jewish activities in Europe.

To defend Jewish interests in Europe.

We love being Jewish. We love the contribution we have made to the betterment of the world.We don’t believe in a ‘behind closed doors’ Judaism, but instead one that reaches out across religious and cultural divides. A Judaism that engages, that influences, that matters.

We also seek to instill some pride and joy in people on their Jewish journey, from old hands to first-timers and everyone in between.

In short, we exist for you.

Wherever you are in Europe and whoever you are; if you are a community or an individual we invite you to find out more about us, our work and why we do it.

Above all, we invite you to join us and be part of the leading Jewish voice in Europe.