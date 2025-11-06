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Gratz College launches Grayzel Digital Platform spotlighting modern Jewish history and culture

“Gratz College is expanding digital access to Jewish history, culture and education at a time when it is more important than ever,” said Gemma Birnbaum

Nov. 6, 2025
Gratz College

Gratz College launches Grayzel Digital Platform spotlighting modern Jewish history and culture

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Director of Digital Scholarship Alison Joseph, Ph.D., surveys the mountain of boxes of Elie Wiesel's private collection—the crown jewel of the Grayzel Digital Platform which launches on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
Director of Digital Scholarship Alison Joseph, Ph.D., surveys the mountain of boxes of Elie Wiesel’s private collection—the crown jewel of the Grayzel Digital Platform which launches on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
( Nov. 6, 2025 / Gratz College )

On World Digital Preservation Day on Nov. 6, Gratz College in the Philadelphia suburbs will launch the Grayzel Digital Platform, a website devoted to curating a diverse set of documents, images and sound about modern Jewish history and culture. Named for historian and longtime Gratz professor, Solomon Grayzel, the online platform provides open-source access to Jewish learning and secures Gratz College’s place as a leader in digital Judaica.

As the nation’s oldest independent Jewish college in North America, Gratz is uniquely positioned to create this public-facing digital archive that makes modern Jewish history accessible to learners worldwide. Gratz’s collections prioritize materials that reflect the diversity of Jewish experience—from personal papers and cultural production to communal records and non-religious texts. The platform also prioritizes areas of study in Gratz’s field-leading programs: Antisemitism Studies, Education, Holocaust and Genocide Studies and Jewish History.

The new Grayzel digital collections include the archive of Nobel Peace Prize recipient Elie Wiesel; the letters of Rebecca Gratz, whose leadership in Jewish education in the mid-19th century inspired the College’s founding; and the Holocaust Oral History Archive, one of the world’s earliest collections of Holocaust testimonies. Collections in process include the Lena Allen-Shore Papers and the Eric Mandell Music Collection.

“Through this innovative new platform,” said Gemma Birnbaum, executive director of the American Jewish Historical Society and member of the Grayzel advisory board, “Gratz College is expanding digital access to Jewish history, culture and education at a time when it is more important than ever to provide trustworthy, easy-to-access online resources for audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Grayzel is a meaningful and important contribution to both the field of Jewish Studies and to digital history.”

Gratz College director of digital scholarship Alison Joseph, Ph.D., described this work as a labor of love: “Grayzel is more than a digital archive—it’s a gateway to Jewish history, creativity and communal memory. By digitizing diverse collections and making them freely accessible, we’re not just preserving the past; we’re empowering future generations to engage with Jewish history and culture on their own terms. This platform is designed to be discoverable, intuitive and inclusive—serving scholars, educators and curious newcomers alike.”

The centerpiece of the Grayzel database—the Elie Wiesel Digital Archive—is of particular importance to the platform. There are few digital projects dedicated to the work of such an important Jewish thought leader. This endeavor will enable users to access the full body of work throughout Elie Wiesel’s career, including items that have never been seen before publicly.

“I am glad my father’s work will be accessible in digital format for students, educators and researchers in the United States and abroad,” said Elisha Wiesel, son of Elie Wiesel and chairman of the Elie Wiesel Foundation. “In this way, his work will be broadly available to help us and future generations find optimism and lead with moral clarity.”

Gratz College is grateful to the donors who have made the first phase of this initiative possible. This includes the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and the German Federal Ministry of Finance and the Foundation Remembrance, Responsibility and Future. Additional partners include the Azrieli Foundation, the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity, the Josephine Cohen Charitable Foundation, Gene R. Hoffman, the Barbara and Fred Kort Foundation, Jacques J.M. Shore and The Honorable Michel M.J. Shore and the Newell Devalpine Foundation of the PNC Charitable Trusts.

Grayzel’s second phase will continue archival processing and enhance the platform’s user experience, integrating its interface with new AI technologies.

Visit the Grayzel Digital Platform.

Watch the Grayzel Video Trailer.

Gratz College
About & contact the publisher
Gratz College Gratz College
Gratz College, a private non-profit institution based in the Philadelphia area, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). Founded in 1895, Gratz College is the oldest independent college for Jewish studies in North America. Today, Gratz enrolls a diverse population of students from around the world with many programs that reflect its historic focus on Jewish studies and education. An early adopter of online education, Gratz offers blended and fully online degrees in a broad range of studies, including the world’s only Doctorate in Antisemitism Studies, the world’s only online Doctorate in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, a Doctorate in Education Leadership, and a Doctorate in Jewish Studies. Gratz also offers ten master’s degree programs, including a Master’s in Education, a Master’s in Antisemitism Studies, and a Master’s in Nonprofit Management; various graduate certificates; and a robust continuing education program.
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