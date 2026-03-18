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Hadassah

Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, donors and supporters, it brings women together to effect change in ensuring Israel’s security, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health care, among other critical issues. Through its Jerusalem-based hospital system—the Hadassah Medical Organization—it helps support exemplary care for more than 1 million people every year, as well as world-renowned medical research. Hadassah’s hospitals serve without regard to race, religion or nationality, and in 2005 earned a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for building bridges to peace through medicine. Hadassah also supports two youth villages that assist at-risk youth in Israel. See: hadassah.org.
Ellen Finklestein
The Wire
Hadassah names nonprofit leader as new executive director and CEO
Ellen Finkelstein, a longtime leader in the Jewish nonprofit world, will start in her new position on Jan. 6, 2025.
Dec. 20, 2024
Hadassah Antisemitism Report
The Wire
Hadassah report shows everyday fears Jewish women have about antisemitism
Survey finds Jewish women feel isolated, afraid and threatened at work, in their communities and in public spaces.
Dec. 10, 2024
Hamas Sexual Violence Against Women
The Wire
Hadassah launches campaign to demand accountability of Hamas’s use of sexual violence
“Rape should never be sanctioned as an act of war,” said Hadassah national president Carol Ann Schwartz.
Feb. 21, 2024
The Wire
Veteran health care journalist Maayan Hoffman to host ‘Hadassah On Call’ podcast
Now in its fourth year, “Hadassah On Call: New Frontiers in Medicine” has explored groundbreaking medical solutions like stem cell harvesting and corneal transplantation; new treatments for cancer, cardiac disease and other often life-threatening illnesses; myriad aspects of COVID-19; chronic conditions like joint pain, sleeplessness and headaches; physical and emotional trauma, including sexual abuse and PTSD; and issues connected to sexuality, infertility and menopause, to name just some of the topics addressed over the course of almost 60 episodes.
Oct. 24, 2022
The Wire
Hadassah, Jewish Women’s Archive and Uprooted Collaborate to Strip Away Taboos Associated with Infertility in the American Jewish Community
“Your Family-Building Story” will use JWA’s mobile app to document the often difficult journey to create a family.
Oct. 25, 2020