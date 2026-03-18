Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, is the largest Jewish women’s organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, donors and supporters, it brings women together to effect change in ensuring Israel’s security, combating antisemitism and promoting women’s health care, among other critical issues. Through its Jerusalem-based hospital system—the Hadassah Medical Organization—it helps support exemplary care for more than 1 million people every year, as well as world-renowned medical research. Hadassah’s hospitals serve without regard to race, religion or nationality, and in 2005 earned a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for building bridges to peace through medicine. Hadassah also supports two youth villages that assist at-risk youth in Israel.