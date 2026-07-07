Washington state man says he will plead guilty to supporting ISIS

Saed Ali Mirreh, 19, of Kent, Wash., agreed to plead guilty to supporting ISIS and waived a trial, according to a court filing on Monday.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey approved transferring Mirreh’s case to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington under Rule 20 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Mirreh signed a consent form stating, “I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the Western District of Washington in which I am held and to waive trial in the above-captioned district.”

He was charged in November 2025 with conspiracy to support ISIS. Prosecutors said that he and Tomas-Kaan Jimenez-Guzel, of New Jersey, agreed to travel to Turkey before continuing to Syria to join the terrorist group as fighters.

Prosecutors said that the conspirators discussed travel plans, firearms, improvised explosive devices and avoiding law enforcement detection, and that Mirreh communicated with overseas ISIS supporters about “violence against Jewish people.”

The filing states that Mirreh and Jimenez-Guzel accelerated their plans after people in Dearborn, Mich., with whom they had been communicating, were arrested on Oct. 31, 2025, in connection with an alleged plot to carry out an armed attack on behalf of ISIS.

According to the criminal complaint, Mirreh bought airline tickets from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Istanbul before authorities arrested him at his Washington home on Nov. 4, 2025.