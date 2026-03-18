The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
When the COVID lockdowns began, almost all the theater troupes in Israel (and most of the world) shut down, but the Raise Your Spirits Theatre kept going. And now it can share the fruits of its labor with the rest of the world. (By Toby Klein Greenwald. Featured image by Rebecca Kowalsky.)