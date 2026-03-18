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Raise Your Spirits Theatre

The Wire
Raise Your Spirits Theatre releases ‘REBECCA! Mother of Two Dynasties’
When the COVID lockdowns began, almost all the theater troupes in Israel (and most of the world) shut down, but the Raise Your Spirits Theatre kept going. And now it can share the fruits of its labor with the rest of the world. (By Toby Klein Greenwald. Featured image by Rebecca Kowalsky.)
Apr. 20, 2022