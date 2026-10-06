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The Jewish Shield Action Alliance

The Jewish Shield Action Alliance, founded by Rachel Sapoznik, is dedicated to confronting antisemitism and advocating publicly for Jewish life in America.
Gateway Park in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., site of the inaugural AM YISRAEL LIVE!
The Wire
AM YISRAEL LIVE! Brings Jewish Arts & Music Festival to Sunny Isles Beach
A celebration of Jewish pride, culture and resilience comes to Gateway Park on Jan. 24, 2027.
Oct. 6, 2026
The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation, The Jewish Shield Action Alliance