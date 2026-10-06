The Jewish Shield Action Alliance

“In many of the countries that have Holocaust envoys or antisemitism envoys, you have to empower them to be able to do something to be effective,” the U.S. special envoy on Jew-hatred told reporters. “You can’t neuter them.”
“Now, funds go to Jewish Family Services, the kosher-food pantry, the Jewish day school, youth organizations, synagogue programs and college scholarships,” Dennis Feinberg, president of the Hebrew Orphans Society, tells JNS.
“The fact that Newsom chose to sign the Eid law before the law that protected other religious observance speaks volumes about the direction he is moving as he eyes a 2028 run for the presidency,” the chair of Jewish engagement for the California Republican Party told JNS.
“In many of the countries that have Holocaust envoys or antisemitism envoys, you have to empower them to be able to do something to be effective,” the U.S. special envoy on Jew-hatred told reporters. “You can’t neuter them.”
“Now, funds go to Jewish Family Services, the kosher-food pantry, the Jewish day school, youth organizations, synagogue programs and college scholarships,” Dennis Feinberg, president of the Hebrew Orphans Society, tells JNS.
“The fact that Newsom chose to sign the Eid law before the law that protected other religious observance speaks volumes about the direction he is moving as he eyes a 2028 run for the presidency,” the chair of Jewish engagement for the California Republican Party told JNS.