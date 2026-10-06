AM YISRAEL LIVE! Brings Jewish Arts & Music Festival to Sunny Isles Beach

The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation (TGFIF), with co-sponsor the Jewish Shield Action Alliance, will present AM YISRAEL LIVE!—Jewish Arts & Music Festival 2027 on Sunday, Jan. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. at Gateway Park in Sunny Isles Beach.

The inaugural festival will bring together the South Florida community for six hours of live music, art and culture, kosher food, family experiences and community connection—a celebration of Jewish life, culture, pride and resilience.

“For me, Oct. 7 changed everything,” said Jonathan S. Greenwald, founder and executive director of the Greenwald Family Impact Foundation. “As a lifelong, unapologetic Zionist, I was reminded that Jewish pride can never be taken for granted. As a boy, marching with my classmates in the Israel Day Parade was one of the proudest days of my year. I want our children to know that feeling—to know who they are, understand where they come from and be proud to show it. AM YISRAEL LIVE! is about what we choose to build together: a celebration of our music, our art, our culture and our people.”

“Antisemitism is rising across America and our response cannot be retreat,” said Rachel Sapoznik, founder and executive director of the Jewish Shield Action Alliance. “We must Stop Jew Hatred. The answer to those who want Jews to hide is to stand taller, gather in greater numbers and refuse to be intimidated. Jewish families deserve to feel safe in public and AM YISRAEL LIVE! is how we reclaim that. We are proud to co-sponsor this festival and to stand shoulder to shoulder with every organization, congregation and family that rejects hate. We are stronger together.”

AM YISRAEL LIVE!—Jewish Arts & Music Festival promotional artwork. Credit: Courtesy of The Greenwald Family Impact Foundation.

AM YISRAEL LIVE! will feature a Community Village, bringing together educational and community organizations serving the Jewish community and Israel, along with opportunities to recognize and support those who protect our communities at home and abroad. Participating organizations will be announced as plans are finalized.

The festival is being developed as an annual signature event—bringing together different voices, generations and organizations around a shared people, culture and future.

Headline performers and additional festival programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

General admission and VIP ticket information, along with sponsorship packages, are available at amyisraellive.org.