Rising Democratic Socialists are not just anti-Zionist, but anti-American

While recent political primary winners and front-runners associated with the Democratic Socialists of America have adopted the anti-Zionism mantra, digging a little deeper, most of these ultra-leftists share radical, anti-American and anti-Western aims as well.

Most see their mission as “resistance” to capitalism, nationalism (such as Americanism and Zionism), democracy and other values of Western civilization. Dig deeper still and these emerging leaders also support Marxist-style revolution.

First, they loudly and proudly flaunt the popular new Democrat trademark of anti-Zionism, accusing Israel of genocide, apartheid and ethnic cleansing, and even legitimizing attacks on Jews. For example, socialist Melat Kiros, who recently won her primary for a Colorado House seat, refused to condemn the Boulder firebombing on June 1, 20025, of American Jews by a pro-Hamas activist.

These new, ultra-left Democratic contenders are adamantly anti-American and anti-Western. Recent New York primary winner Darializa Avila Chevalier even helped found a movement at Columbia University that called for the “total eradication of Western civilization.”

A good number of these socialist Democrats want to abolish America’s foundational economic system—capitalism—without which the United States could not have become the world’s largest, most successful economy. In fact, the DSA openly calls for abolishing capitalism.

Many of its adherents disdain what they call “nationalism,” demanding the abolition of border controls and enforcement. Several have vowed, for example, to dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Finally, many of these radicals support limiting the rule of law, primarily by reducing funding for police and prisons. For instance, New York socialist House candidate Claire Valdez believes that resources for law-enforcement agencies that “do not make us safer” should be redirected.

In short, these rising socialist stars of the Democratic Party aren’t just bad for Israel and its American supporters. They’re also bad for America.

Never was the warning, “First they came for the Jews, then they came for me,” more apt. Indeed, this classic realization—attacks that begin against the Jews inevitably spread to other “undesirables”—was formulated to describe the gradual expansion of oppression under the National Socialists in 1930s Germany.

Legitimizing attacks on Jews and Israel

Many of them falsely accuse Israel of genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid. This includes Jewish candidates such as Scott Weiner in California and Brad Lander in Brooklyn, N.Y., who both accuse Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. Chevalier has called Israel an apartheid state and refused to condemn the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. New York City’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, who has endorsed many radical Democratic candidates, notoriously refused to condemn a pro-Hamas mob from surrounding a synagogue and intimidated worshippers, instead chastising the synagogue for hosting a pro-Israel event. Unfortunately, the tendency of far-left Democrats to condone antisemitism is just one thing that makes them anti-American.

Condemning America as a force for evil

Valdez, for example, has asserted, “For decades, we have been sold a lie: That the U.S. empire defends freedom, advances democracy, and protects human rights.” Kiros described both 9/11 and Oct. 7 as “inevitable” consequences of U.S. and Israeli policies in the Middle East. Similarly, New Jersey congressional candidate Adam Hamawy accused fellow Democrats of aligning with the “imperial project” of the United States and Israel.

Wanting to abolish capitalism

Several recent Democratic primary winners, including the aforementioned Kiros, Valdez, Chevalier, as well as Pennsylvania candidate Chris Rabb, plus current primary candidates Oliver Larkin of Florida and William Lawrence of Michigan, are members or officially endorsed by the DSA, whose foundational text reads, “We fight for the abolition of capitalism.”

True to their core Marxist values, a good number of these socialist Democrats favor seizing private property, such as apartment buildings. Indeed, Mamdani, referring to “luxury condos” of “oligarchs,” demanded that the government “seize these properties” and recently ordered rent freezes on thousands of apartments—a step toward taking over the properties themselves. How long before radicals like Mamdani move to expropriate private property from millions of ordinary Americans?

Aiming to end America’s sovereignty

Polls show that Americans want strongly enforced borders, but ultraleft Democrats want to eliminate American sovereignty by abolishing border enforcement and even getting rid of the borders themselves.

Several far-left Democrats have called to abolish ICE, including Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who said, “We must abolish ICE, no amount of retraining or reforming will address this rot. ... The agency is corrupted at its soul.”

Chevalier argues that America’s borders should be eliminated, saying that “a world without borders—just like a world without prisons or police—is possible, necessary and the only moral way forward.” Just imagine if millions, including criminals and terrorists, were allowed to enter the United States unimpeded.

Trying to abolish police and prisons

Just 15% of Americans say they want to get rid of police, but far-left Democrats want to defund and abolish mechanisms of law enforcement. Current Democratic primary candidate for Wisconsin governor, Francesca Hong, for example, has repeatedly called to defund and abolish police, posting comments on X such as “police exist to uphold white supremacy. Defund then abolish.”

Many cities that significantly reduced police budgets have experienced spikes in violence. It would seem that extremist Democrats care more about protecting criminals than protecting victims—namely, law-abiding Americans.

Threatening 250 years of American freedom

The immense success of radical Democrats in recent primaries and other elections demonstrates that their anti-Israel, anti-American, far-left brand is no longer fringe. It means that America, whose 250 years was just celebrated, is under threat. Upstart socialists are unabashed in telling us they will undermine our liberties, values and prosperity. What’s worse is that mainstream or moderate Democrat leaders are doing nothing to combat this trend—simply twiddling their thumbs as their party is stolen.

Originally published on Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).