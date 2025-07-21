Report: $900m in federal funds go to terror, anti-Netanyahu protests

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten unpack this week’s headlines out of Israel, broadcasting from the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem.

First, the hosts cover Israel’s covert and overt operations in southern Syria, where the Israel Defense Forces have been stepping in to protect the embattled Druze community under attack by Bedouin militias backed by Syria’s failed regime. The global media is blaming Israel, but what’s really happening on the ground?

Then, we dive into a political earthquake: new revelations from a U.S. congressional report expose that the Biden-Harris administration may have funded anti-Netanyahu protests through American NGOs, an alleged effort to undermine Israel’s judicial reforms and democratic process.

Also discussed:

How Israel is arming and supporting anti-Hamas clans inside Gaza as part of a long-term post-war strategy

IDF and U.S. efforts to intercept Iranian weapons destined for the Houthis in Yemen

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s war strategy and the impact of U.S. pressure

The crisis in Israel’s coalition, as Haredi parties threaten to topple the government over IDF enlistment

Exclusive commentary on U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s recent visit, Netanyahu’s trial and how Christian-Israel relations are being tested

Don’t miss the up-to-minute news on “Jerusalem Minute!” Subscribe to ‪‪@JNS_TV‬.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.