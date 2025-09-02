Rubio reportedly set for trip to Israel

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. State Department would not confirm a report that Marco Rubio, secretary of state and national security advisor, would be traveling to Israel on Sept. 14 for meetings with officials.

However, a member of Rubio’s inner circle said that “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” An hour later, Rubio published a cryptic tweet on his personal account, using emojis for smoke and fire, with an equal sign in between.

According to the report, Rubio is expected to attend the inauguration ceremony for the City of David’s “Pilgrims’ Road” archaeological site. The Roman-era street, which underwent an extensive and complex excavation, connects the Temple Mount to Jerusalem’s southern gates.

Rubio last visited Israel in February as part of a regional trip with stops in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. His travel abroad has been somewhat limited since taking over in May as national security advisor as well, though he is traveling this week to Mexico and Ecuador.

The impending visit comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is both calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and backing Israel’s military efforts to defeat Hamas.

Rubio is expected to accompany Trump on a trip to the United Kingdom the same week as his reported visit to Israel, before heading to New York the following week for the U.N. General Assembly.

Last week, Rubio announced that the State Department would not provide visas to Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization officials for the U.N. General Assembly, saying that the Palestinians were currently not a partner for peace.