Tlaib fundraises for campaign of anti-Israel NYC mayoral candidate

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), a member of the far-left progressive “Squad” in Congress with a long history of anti-Israel statements, is fundraising via text message blast for the New Yorkers for Lower Costs super PAC tied to Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for New York City mayor, the New York Post reported.

A self-identified Democratic Socialist, Mamdani, who is of Indian-Ugandan heritage, is currently a New York state representative. Both he and Tlaib support the movement to boycott Israel.

Mamdani wrote in October that “I will always be clear in my language and based in facts: Israel is committing a genocide.” He has also accused Israel of massacring babies in Gaza.

“The Mamdani campaign has already hit the maximum fundraising cap under the system after raising thousands of small donations that qualified it for the 8 to 1 in public matching funds,” per the Post. “New Yorkers for Lower Costs has raised about $60,000 in its efforts to date, although that’s a pittance compared to the more than $4 million secured by the Fix The City super PAC supporting Democratic mayoral front-runner and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”

In her text message solicitation, Tlaib stated that Cuomo is on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “legal team,” defending the premier “for war crimes in Gaza.”

Kalman Yeger, a New York state representative who represents Brooklyn, told JNS that he isn’t surprised that Tlaib opted to back Mamdani.

“Congresswoman Tlaib is renowned for her hatred of Jews, promoting vile blood libels against the Jewish people and standing up for terrorists who kill Jews,” the Jewish politician told JNS. “It should shock no one which mayoral candidate she chose to support.”

The primary is scheduled for June 24.