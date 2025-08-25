Treasury removes US sanctions on Syrian government

( Aug. 25, 2025 / JNS )

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has officially revoked the U.S. sanctions regulations on the Syrian government, the department announced on Monday.

This move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s June 30 executive order, which removed longstanding sanctions on the Syrian government while maintaining sanctions on the regime of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad and other destabilizing actors.

The Treasury Department will publish its “final rule” to remove the sanctions in the Federal Register on Tuesday.