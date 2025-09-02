Trump ‘surprised’ Israel lobby no longer has ‘total control’ over Congress

( Sept. 2, 2025 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump told the Daily Caller last week that the pro-Israel lobby is no longer in “total control” over Congress.

“There was a time where you couldn’t speak bad. If you wanted to be a politician, you couldn’t speak badly,” Trump said, per a transcript that the publication released. “But today, you have, you know, AOC plus three, and you have all these lunatics, and they’ve really, they’ve changed it.”

AOC refers to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a member of the far-left “squad” in Congress. Ocasio-Cortez and the other “squad” members—Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—are among the Jewish state’s harshest critics on Capitol Hill.

“If you go back 15 years, probably that’s when it started,” Trump said. “Israel was the strongest lobby I’ve ever seen. They had total control over Congress, and now they don’t, you know, I’m a little surprised to see that.”

He added that people “forgot about Oct. 7,” which he said was “a truly horrible day, because I’ve seen the pictures.” He then stated that “nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out.”

The Jewish state “may be winning the war, but they’re not winning the world of public relations,” Trump said. “It is hurting them.”