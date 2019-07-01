More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Anti-Semitism leads to spike in demand for homes in Israel

Real estate agents note that the sense of danger and insecurity among Diaspora Jews is prompting them to buy homes in the Jewish state.

Jul. 1, 2019
View of new buildings being constructed in the coastal city of Netanya, Israel, on Sept. 7, 2016. Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Flash90.
View of new buildings being constructed in the coastal city of Netanya, Israel, on Sept. 7, 2016. Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Flash90.

As Jews in Europe have become afraid to wear kippot in public and U.S. synagogues are becoming targets of terror, the sense of insecurity that many Diaspora Jews are feeling is prompting them to invest in homes in Israel, whether as part of a plan to make aliyah or just out of a desire for safe haven.

The phenomenon is particularly prominent among French Jews, many of whom have made aliyah in the past few years.

According to David Refael, a real estate agent who founded the Refael Group, this means demand for Israeli real estate will remain high. Refael noted that the same process takes place with every wave of aliyah. The Russian aliyah of the 1990s, he said, caused home prices to triple.

“Israeli developers should take advantage of the fact that it [the Israeli real estate market] serves a lot more people than actually live in the country, and take advantage of the opportunities before them—opportunities that, unfortunately, are the result of growing anti-Semitism and a growing sense of insecurity many of the Jews who live abroad feel,” said Refael.

Moti Iloze of Re/max Netanya said noted that “this year, we are feeling an uptick in purchases of homes by Jews from abroad at a significant rate, which is having an obvious effect on the market. We sold three apartments to foreign Jews this week alone. One from Russia, one from France and another from Britain. The Russian buyer never even came to Israel; we showed her the apartment on a live stream, and she bought it on the spot.”

Iloze said “this uptick is unusual because last year, apartments in Netanya weren’t selling so quickly. Now they are. It’s definitely affecting the market.”

Diaspora Jews tend to prefer the more high-end areas of the Israeli real estate landscape, along the coastline, and therefore those markets are the ones mainly affected by what Diaspora Jewry are experiencing in their home countries.

Currently, there are some 14.5 million Jews worldwide, approximately 6.5 million of whom live in Israel.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard