More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Woman charged with four hate crimes, punching Orthodox Jew in NY

“Every person in this city should be able to safely worship and this type of antisemitic violence cannot be tolerated,” a spokesman for the Brooklyn district attorney said.

Jan. 12, 2026

Woman charged with four hate crimes, punching Orthodox Jew in NY

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
NYPD Police Cars
New York Police Department vehicles. Credit: TreptowerAlex/Pixabay.
( Jan. 12, 2026 / JNS )

Isharae Summers, 35, was charged with 13 counts, including four hate crimes, for allegedly punching an Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood and shouting antisemitic slurs on Jan. 9.

Among the charges are two hate crime assaults in the third degree with intent to injure, two counts of hate crime menacing in the third degree and six counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree motivated by race or religion.

Summers pleaded not guilty to all counts in Kings Criminal Court on Sunday and was released with non-monetary conditions on bail.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 11:20 p.m. on Friday while the man was walking home with his family. The suspect is accused of verbally harassed the family and screaming “I’m gonna kill you Jews” and “I’m gonna kill your kids and choke your kids” while trailing the family for several blacks. She also allegedly punched the man in the head and chest, according to New York Post reporting.

The Post reported that the judge let the suspect go on supervised release, although the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office sought $50,000 cash bail.

“This was a horrific attack against a Jewish family walking home on the Sabbath,” a spokesman for Eric Gonzalez, the Brooklyn district attorney, stated on Monday, per the Post.

“Every person in this city should be able to safely worship and this type of antisemitic violence cannot be tolerated in Brooklyn,” the spokesman said. “The defendant in this case is being charged with a hate crime and we will seek to hold her fully accountable.”

The New York City Police Department’s 79th Precinct and the Williamsburg Shomrim Shabbos Patrol reportedly responded to the scene. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is said to be investigating the case.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey stated it has “connected with community and law-enforcement partners to gather information and provide support,” calling the increase in violent attacks on Jews “unacceptable.”

EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump: ‘Israel never talked me into the war with Iran’
“The results in Iran will be amazing,” the U.S. president wrote. “And if Iran’s new leaders are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future.”
Apr. 20, 2026
The city skyline of Budapest, with St. Stephen's Basilica in the background. Credit: Thomas Quine via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Nations convene in Budapest to counter Iran-backed terrorism
The U.S.-led forum focused on how to “effectively disrupt and deter Iran’s terrorist plots and other illicit schemes,” the U.S. State Department said.
Apr. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Seattle police StandWithUs
U.S. News
Seattle police arrest three anti-Israel protesters outside event with Miss Israel
“People have every right to protest, but what’s happening here goes beyond that,” Regina Sassoon Friedland, of the American Jewish Committee, told JNS. “The Jewish people will not be intimidated to halt our events and activities.”
Apr. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 8, 2024. Photo by Tomer Appelbaum/POOL.
Israel News
On Memorial Day, Netanyahu frames Israel’s fallen as ‘foundation of our independence’
“The people remember. The people salute. The people are deeply grateful to the sons and daughters, thanks to whom our existence is assured,” the prime minister said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Henry Stern
U.S. News
‘World actually goes on without me,’ says Shabbat-keeping California state senator
“I’m in there as the religious Jewish guy,” Henry Stern told JNS. “There’s got to be room for me, too.”
Apr. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gun, Carry
U.S. News
‘Substantial’ number of identifiable Jews at annual gun association meeting
“I would wager that Jews are overrepresented as NRA members versus our percentage of the population,” Ed Friedman, who edits the NRA’s “Shooting Illustrated magazine,” told JNS.
Apr. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Sailors man the rails as the U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) is guided by tugboats in San Diego Bay as it returns to its homeport of Naval Air Station North Island after a five-month deployment to the Middle East in San Diego, on Dec. 20, 2024. Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What could trigger a regional war in the Middle East?
Apr. 20, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Column
Trump cards
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen