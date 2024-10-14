Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
update desk

US State Department urges American citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

The American government is offering plane flights and emergency passports.

A view of the border fence with Lebanon as seen from Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel, Aug. 27, 2019. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
(Oct. 14, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon and the U.S. State Department are urging U.S. citizens to exit the country immediately.

“The commercial airport remains open, and there is availability on commercial carriers. Please check flight options at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport,” the State Department said in a Monday alert. “Since Sept. 27, the U.S. government has added thousands of seats in extra capacity to accommodate U.S. citizens and their family members.”

According to the alert, “much of this capacity has gone unused. Please understand that these additional flights will not continue indefinitely.” The State Department can provide loans for exiting as well as emergency passports.

“U.S. citizens who choose not to depart at this time should prepare contingency plans should the situation deteriorate further,” the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon said. “These alternative plans should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation.”

