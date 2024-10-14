US State Department urges American citizens to leave Lebanon immediately

( Oct. 14, 2024 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon and the U.S. State Department are urging U.S. citizens to exit the country immediately.

“The commercial airport remains open, and there is availability on commercial carriers. Please check flight options at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport,” the State Department said in a Monday alert. “Since Sept. 27, the U.S. government has added thousands of seats in extra capacity to accommodate U.S. citizens and their family members.”

According to the alert, “much of this capacity has gone unused. Please understand that these additional flights will not continue indefinitely.” The State Department can provide loans for exiting as well as emergency passports.

“U.S. citizens who choose not to depart at this time should prepare contingency plans should the situation deteriorate further,” the U.S. Embassy in Lebanon said. “These alternative plans should not rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation.”