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Colel Chabad celebrates bar mitzvahs of 125 orphans in Israel

“Today, together with the fragmentation, we rejoice with you from the depths of our hearts,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

May 21, 2026
Colel Chabad
A total of 125 boys in Israel who had lost their fathers read from the Torah as part of their bar mitzvahs at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 2026. Credit: Mendy Tuito, Ariel Ochana/Tzvaim Hafakot.
A total of 125 orphaned boys in Israel read from the Torah as part of their bar mitzvahs at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 2026. Credit: Mendy Tuito, Ariel Ochana/Tzvaim Hafakot.
( May 21, 2026 / Colel Chabad )

An emotional bar mitzvah celebration took place in Jerusalem this week, recognizing the milestone of 125 boys who have grappled with the loss of a parent. They celebrated together in a series of events coordinated by the Colel Chabad organization.

Originally scheduled to take place just before Passover, the annual events were forced to be rescheduled due to the war with Iran and restrictions on public gatherings. A similar bat mitzvah event for girls was held earlier in the year.

The day-long celebration began at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where the boys and their families were escorted with song and dance from the plaza down to the Kotel, where they donned their new tefillin gifted to them by Colel Chabad and were called up to the Torah. Each of the boys had lost a parent due to tragic circumstances, due to illness, terror attacks, in war or due to an accident.

Rabbi Sholom Duchman, director of Colel Chabad—Israel’s longest-running social services organization since 1788—addressed the boys at a celebratory dinner and gala celebration held at Jerusalem’s Binyanei Hauma International Convention Center.

“You should always remember that this is not simply a ‘coming of age’ experience that we typically think of for a bar mitzvah,” Rabbi Duchman said. “You are carrying a message of faith and hope, and that light can win out over darkness. I know that each of your parents are looking down from above with incredible pride and that their souls are in the room dancing along with all of us.”

Among the honored guests at the event was Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who shared a message of strength with the boys and their families. “From too young an age, you have been exposed to immense pain and have had to grow up too quickly. All of you have grown out of hardship; you have learned to grow amidst the pain and alongside it. You are not only coming of age, you are also overcoming—and each and every one of you is a hero.

“Today, together with the fragmentation, we rejoice with you from the depths of our hearts,” he said. “We are proud of you, and we wish that you will continue to grow, to rejoice, to flourish, to dream, to dare and to succeed.”

Dr. Jonathan Donath, founder and president of DailyGiving.org, a popular micro-giving initiative that allows individuals to give charity every single day to different organizations, including Colel Chabad, was on hand at the Kotel to help celebrate with the boys.

“Speaking on behalf of the more than 24,000 daily givers in 51 countries who contribute to Daily Giving, we know that the sensitivity and impact that Colel Chabad has for the people it helps is so incredibly moving,” he said. “Witnessing the level of compassion and intentionality at this event, where every kid is able to feel so cared for, gives us great honor to be bringing happiness to families who have experienced such loss and sadness.”

Colel Chabad
About & contact the publisher
Colel Chabad Colel Chabad
Established in 1788 by Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi, founder of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, Colel Chabad is the oldest continuously operating social-services and <em>tzedakah</em> network in Israel.
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