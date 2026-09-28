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Natan Cohen joins International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Election Committee

Cohen will serve a four-year term helping select future Hall of Fame inductees. His appointment brings more than three decades of experience in Jewish sports, media, public service and Jewish communal leadership to the committee.

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Natan Cohen
Natan Cohen. Credit: Courtesy of NCSY.
(Sept. 28, 2026 / NCSY)

The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame (IJSHOF) announced that Natan Cohen of Teaneck, N.J., has been appointed to the Election Committee for the IJSHOF for a four-year term. Cohen has been involved in the Jewish sports community for more than three decades as a two-sport athlete at Yeshiva University, in his media career and as an active N.J. state official.

The Election Committee reviews and selects nominees for induction into the Hall of Fame. Its members bring diverse expertise and community connections with the goal of recognizing Jewish athletes, coaches and leaders from around the world for their accomplishments.

Founded in 1979, the IJSHOF has inducted more than 500 individuals whose accomplishments span Jewish sports. From Olympic champions, world record holders and professional athletes to coaches, officials and innovators, the IJSHOF preserves the legacies of those who have made significant contributions to sport and to the Jewish people.

“We are honored to welcome Natan to our Election Committee,” said Steve Berliner, vice president of the IJSHOF and chair of the Election Committee. “Their dedication and perspective will help us ensure that the legacy of Jewish athletes and leaders continues to be remembered and celebrated globally.”

Natan Cohen joins IJSHOF
NCSY marketing director Natan Cohen joins IJSHOF. Credit: Courtesy of NCSY.

“The work of the Election Committee is vital to our mission,” added Jed Margolis, president of the IJSHOF. “We are excited for Natan to bring insight, expertise and community connection to the process as we prepare to unveil the Class of 2026.”

The Class of 2026 will be inducted during a virtual ceremony on Oct. 25. Registration for the ceremony is available at: https://jewishsportshof.org/inductions.

For more information about the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, visit: https://jewishsportshof.org/.

Nominations for future classes are being accepted at: https://jewishsportshof.org/nominate/.

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