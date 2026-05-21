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The Wire

Diary of a first responder: From Baltimore to Beit Shemesh

Emergencies remind you that behind every dispatch alert are real families and real lives.

May 21, 2026
United Hatzalah
Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire that broke out near a residential neighborhood in Ramat Beit Shemesh. The fire also spread to a nearby residential building, damaging two apartments, May 31, 2021. Photo by Yaakov Lederman/Flash90.
Firefighters try to extinguish a forest fire that broke out near a residential neighborhood in Ramat Beit Shemesh. The fire also spread to a nearby residential building, damaging two apartments, May 31, 2021. Photo by Yaakov Lederman/Flash90.
( May 21, 2026 / By Yoni Spigelman )

There are calls that are routine, and then there are calls that really get your pulse running 100 beats a minute. When you personally know someone who is involved in an emergency, it’s almost always the latter.

Recently, my radio went off for a fire at a Talmud Torah school in Ramat Beit Shemesh in central Israel, west of Jerusalem. As a volunteer emergency medical technician (EMT) with United Hatzalah, you learn to move before you even have time to think.

Yoni Spigelman. Credit: Courtesy.
Yoni Spigelman. Credit: Courtesy.

I happened to already be in my car, just about to pull into my parking spot at home, when the call came in. Within moments, I was speeding to the scene of the emergency.

Already en route, something hit me. My nephews go to that school.

I was no longer just a first responder. Now, I was also a concerned uncle.

As I rounded the corner of the main street, I saw a massive plume of smoke rising into the sky. All other thoughts left me; I knew I needed to “get to work.” I was determined! People needed my help. My family needed help. And I knew I had to get there.

When I arrived, I found the typical chaos that accompanies such a situation. Parents gathered around the smoking building. The teachers were already trying to manage the situation. They were getting the kids out of danger.

Soon, the firefighters were preparing their hoses outside the entrance.

Before moving to Israel, I volunteered as a firefighter in Baltimore. Fires are chaotic no matter where they happen—the smell of smoke, the uncertainty, the fear that spreads faster than the flames themselves.

But this felt different. This was not some anonymous building or unfamiliar street. This was our neighborhood. Our school. Our children.

Thank God, the staff acted quickly. Everyone got out safely, and there were no injuries, including my nephews.

You train your entire life to stay calm during emergencies. To focus. To think clearly under pressure. But emergencies have a way of reminding you that behind every dispatch alert are real families and real lives.

At United Hatzalah, the line between first responder and community member almost never exists. The people responding to emergencies are often neighbors, cousins, parents from the school pickup line or the guy you sit next to in synagogue.

Sometimes, the person you are rushing to save is someone you know or love, and sometimes, it’s a complete stranger. But the mission remains the same.

Run toward the emergency. Protect the people around. And pray that everyone makes it home safely.

About & contact the publisher
United Hatzalah
United Hatzalah of Israel is the largest independent, nonprofit, fully volunteer emergency medical service organization that provides the fastest emergency medical first response throughout Israel. Its free services are available to all people, regardless of race, religion or national origin. United Hatzalah has more than 5,000 volunteers across the country, available around the clock—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. With the help of GPS technology and iconic ambucycles, its network of volunteers has an average response time of less than three minutes. Its mission is to arrive at the scene of medical emergencies as soon as possible and provide the patient with professional and appropriate medical aid until an ambulance arrives, resulting in more lives saved.
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