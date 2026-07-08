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Trump to Congress: Syria to be removed from list of states that sponsor terrorism

“This historic step opens new possibilities for economic opportunity and recovery, giving the Syrian people a chance at greatness,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

al-Sharaa UN
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks at U.N. headquarters in New York City on Sept. 24, 2025. Photo by Liri Agami/Flash90.
(July 8, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump told Congress on Wednesday that his administration intends to remove Syria from the list of states sponsors of terrorism.

According to a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the president notified Congress that the president will rescind the designation following a 45-day pre-notification period.

“Lifting sanctions on Syria will unlock international trade and investment, give Syria a chance to rebuild and open up a new chapter for the Syrian people,” Rubio stated. “A stable, unified Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors benefits not only the region, but the entire world.”

Rubio lauded the “positive changes and counterterrorism actions taken by the Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa,” saying the Syrian president provided “formal assurances” that his country will not support international terror.

“This historic step opens new possibilities for economic opportunity and recovery, giving the Syrian people a chance at greatness,” Rubio said.

Jasmine Naamou, a political strategist who focuses on ties between Washington and Damascus, commended the Trump administration for the move.

“Giving Syria a chance at greatness means repositioning it to become a strong and essential U.S. ally in the Middle East,” she said. “Stronger alliances, greater regional stability and, quite frankly, a more peaceful world.”

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