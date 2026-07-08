Global Jewry must leverage Israel’s success

Am Yisrael, the global Jewish people, stands at a historic crossroads. The challenges we face on a communal, social and national level are familiar yet somehow different. The Jewish experience of the 20th century and the establishment of the State of Israel have been game-changers.

The question is: What are we doing about our current challenges? How should global Jewry leverage Israel’s success?

For years, Israel’s innovation output has outpaced far larger nations across nearly every sector: transportation, aquaculture, climate, high-tech and more. Can Israel use this talent for innovation to advance global Jewry and help solve some of its greatest challenges?

For decades, global Jewry has supported Israel through donations, visits and advocacy, but it is now time to welcome what Israel can do for global Jewry. Israel is not only an insurance policy, a source of inspiration or a realization of the dreams of our ancestors. It is now a practical resource for global Jewry.

Innovation is not new to the Jewish people.

Judaism’s foundations, mindset and formula of question-and-answer are anchored in innovation. The creation of portable Jewish life and practice following the Second Temple’s destruction, the chevruta model of learning in pairs and the culture of machloket leshem shamayim (“argument for the sake of heaven”) are not relics of the past. They are a methodology worth revisiting and returning to the center of Jewish communal life.

One promising way to address global Jewish challenges is through open-source knowledge-sharing platforms. Just as rabbinic law, the Talmud and rabbinic commentary provided a framework for navigating life in exile, Israeli innovation can provide an old-new framework for meeting modern-day existential issues.

Too often, the default response to such challenges is incremental: refine a program, adjust a campaign and wait for consensus. But incremental change is not enough, and a good idea alone is not innovation. In a rapidly changing world, failing to move forward with genuine innovation has real consequences for our local, national and global communities.

What we are missing is not talent, commitment or resources. It is infrastructure—the shared knowledge systems, coordination mechanisms and common language that allow the extraordinary innovations already happening across our Jewish ecosystem to travel, compound and scale.

We have always been, at our best, an evolving learning network.

Many Jewish communal professionals can relate to this: A program that successfully transformed one Jewish Community Center does nothing in another JCC two cities away. The Israel engagement model that worked wonders on one campus loses its effectiveness when there is no follow-up. A curriculum that revitalized a school’s sense of mission wasn’t adequately documented and thus cannot be shared with others.

We are a community of extraordinary practitioners working in remarkable isolation from one another. We pay for that isolation in duplicated effort, repeated mistakes and innovations that disappear before they have a chance to spread.

This is not a failure of generosity. Most Jewish communal leaders are genuinely willing to share what they know. It is a structural problem. Organizations fail to collaborate not because of a lack of goodwill, but because they lack connective tissue: shared vocabulary, knowledge infrastructure and the relational trust that only comes from working together over time. A gathering without shared frameworks and outcomes produces goodwill but falls short of transformation. A shared platform without trust produces content no one uses.

Imagine a coordinating infrastructure that links innovation hubs across the communal ecosystem: day schools and campus Hillels, JCCs and federations, campus groups and Israel-based partners. Each hub would demonstrate its host organization’s structural commitment to applying innovation methodology to institutional challenges, and then document and share what is learned.

The hubs themselves would be only half the answer. The other half is the network that connects them—the platform through which knowledge travels; the fellowship that develops a new generation of innovation-fluent communal leaders; and the shared language that allows a breakthrough in one place to be understood, received and adapted in another. A network without infrastructure is just a WhatsApp group, a Facebook page or a mailing list.

Israel’s innovative ecosystem—one of the world’s most dynamic—remains largely disconnected from Jewish communal organizations that could benefit from it, while Diaspora communities offer perspectives that Israeli institutions genuinely need. Moreover, the current relationship often flows in one direction: Diaspora Jewry to Israel.

A mature Jewish innovation network would make that relationship reciprocal, connecting communal professionals to Israeli innovators and opening Israeli institutions to Diaspora knowledge. This is not advocacy by another name. It’s something more durable: a shared innovation culture that gives Jews in Tel Aviv, Toronto, São Paulo and Sydney a common platform for building the Jewish future.

Such a future is not built by wishful thinking, nor by any single organization working alone.

It requires leaders willing to model the open, non-competitive knowledge-sharing they want to see in the field. It requires foundation partners who understand that the highest leverage investment is not in any single program, but in the infrastructure that allows all programs to learn from one another. It requires a new professional self-concept: the most innovative Jewish communal leaders are not the ones with the best individual ideas. They are the ones who build the conditions where good ideas can emerge, and then be tested and refined.

The knowledge exists in our organizations, the talent is in the field, and the goodwill is real. What is missing is a commitment to treating innovation methodology as a communal discipline worthy of institutional investment.

Jewish civilization has survived not because every generation solved its challenges alone, but because every generation built on what came before, argued about it, adapted it and passed it on to future generations. We have always been, at our best, an evolving learning network. The question now before us is whether we are willing to formalize that instinct to meet the institutional moment in which we find ourselves.

The infrastructure for a global Jewish innovation network is buildable, the case for it has never been stronger, and the only thing left is the decision to build it together.