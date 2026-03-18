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Abigail Darwish

A sign for "Israeli Apartheid Week," the annual international anti-Israel showcase, on the campus of the University of California, Irvine, in May 2010. Credit: AMCHA Initiative.
Opinion
The monstrous origins and effects of ‘Israeli Apartheid Week’
By embracing hatred, anti-Semitism and a zero-sum approach to the conflict, anti-Israel activists make dialogue and peace impossible.
Jun. 20, 2022
Abigail Darwish