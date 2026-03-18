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Aiman Mansour

A cedar forest in El-Arz, Bsharri, Lebanon, Dec. 1, 2006. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The collapse of Lebanon: Scenarios for the future
The Western dream of an independent and unitary Lebanese state that is not under external hegemony is dead. The way forward, for both Lebanon and Syria, is a decentralized governance model.
Sep. 5, 2021
Aiman Mansour