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Alex Weisler

A view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Aug. 5, 2012. Photo by Diego Delso via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
In Estonia’s miraculous Jewish rebirth, a Yom Kippur message of hope
Often translated as “repentance,” teshuvah really means “return.”
Sep. 13, 2021
Alex Weisler
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Artem Okun leads a Jewish educational seminar for young Jews in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: JDC.
Opinion
A lesson in Hanukkah miracles from post-Soviet Jews
Dec. 16, 2020
Alex Weisler
Alex Weisler and Asya Shmushkevich. Credit: JDC.
Opinion
An Esther for our times
Mar. 2, 2020
Alex Weisler