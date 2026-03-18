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Andrew Ghalili

Andrew Ghalili

Andrew Ghalili is a senior policy analyst at the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI).

A billboard displaying Iranian Ayatollahs Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei. Credit: Erdalislakphotography/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Some opponents of the Islamic Republic are helping it
Advocating secession by Iran’s ethnic minorities only strengthens the Islamic Republic of Iran and pushes regime change further away.
Apr. 8, 2024
Andrew Ghalili