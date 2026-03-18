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Benny Gantz

An IDF soldier in Judea and Samaria, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy: Israel Defense Forces.
Opinion
Mandatory IDF service is about values
We must avoid turning the IDF into a mercenary force, lest we fail to properly prepare for the enormous challenges down the road.
Dec. 14, 2022
Benny Gantz
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions are in place for visits to The Mount Herzl Military Cemetery on Yom Hazikaron, Israel's Memorial Day, on April 27, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
An unusually painful Memorial Day
Apr. 27, 2020
Benny Gantz
Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz holds a press conference at the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan on Feb. 26, 2020. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Column
Benny Gantz: ‘We must move forward’
Mar. 1, 2020
Benny Gantz
Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz speaks during an election campaign event in Tel Aviv held by the Blue and White Party on April 8, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Benny Gantz: ‘We want to serve you’
I ask you to vote for the Blue and White Party. Any other ballot will allow the continued incitement and division in our society, the continued focus on indictments instead of Israel’s citizens, and our continued weakness in the face of our enemies.
Apr. 8, 2019
Benny Gantz