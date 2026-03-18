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Brooke Goldstein

Brooke Goldstein is a human-rights attorney and civil-rights advocate.

AIPAC
Opinion
AIPAC apology sparks broader debate about strategy
AIPAC needs to decide what its purpose is: ensuring that candidates who threaten to withhold U.S. aid to Israel do not attain office, or making nice with everyone regardless of where they stand on issues important to U.S. Jews.
Feb. 12, 2020
Brooke Goldstein
European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, Nov. 18, 2006. Credit: Cédric Puisney via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Correcting the record on Psagot’s case against labeling
Nov. 6, 2019
Brooke Goldstein