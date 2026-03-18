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David Schizer

A young Jewish volunteer in Chisinau, Moldova, celebrates Shabbat traditions with Ira G, a homebound senior suffering medical issues who lives on roughly $3.5 dollars a day. Credit: Arik Shraga for JDC.
Opinion
Hanukkah, in all its light, rises among post-Soviet Jewry
We should celebrate the modern miracles happening among Jews in Russia, Ukraine and other states once under the grip of communism.
Dec. 5, 2018
David Schizer