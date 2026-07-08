America’s retreat is reshaping the Gulf, driving Oman toward Iran

Oman’s sliding into Tehran’s orbit is not the result of a strategic preference for the Islamic Republic. Rather, it is a symptom of a broader collapse of confidence in U.S. deterrence across interconnected strategic theaters—the Gulf and the Red Sea. Only restored American hard power can reverse this drift, stabilize the region, and protect both its interests and allies, including Israel.

Then again, the tables seemed to have turned. U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration in the past 24 hours that the ceasefire with Iran is over and that “we’re going to hit them hard again” underscores this fundamental truth.

For decades, Oman marketed itself as the Gulf’s neutral mediator, masking its reliance on the U.S.-led security architecture that upheld regional stability. That era is over. Faced with a weakening American deterrent and the fallout from the Iran war—cemented by the recent U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding—Muscat is abandoning its balancing act. Oman is no longer choosing neutrality; it is succumbing to the cold reality that Tehran, not Washington, now holds the keys to its survival.

Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf’s announcement of a joint maritime regulatory pact with Oman, codified under Article V of the U.S.-Iran MOU, signals an alarming surrender of control over the Strait of Hormuz. Despite Washington’s pressure to choose sides, Oman is actively deepening operational coordination with Tehran. This shift effectively guts U.S. influence in the Gulf, proving that American demands are being ignored in favor of Iranian-led regional realities.

This contradiction highlights a stark reality: Oman’s pivot to Tehran is not a choice of conviction, but a survival tactic born from the collapse of American deterrence. Years of U.S. restraint have shattered confidence in the regional security architecture, forcing the neighboring nation to hedge against Iranian aggression rather than rely on a security guarantee that is no longer credible.

The MoU is a strategic surrender, not a diplomatic breakthrough. By signing this deal, Washington has signaled to the Gulf states that it is willing to bankroll Iranian interests while abandoning its own stated red lines. Tehran is securing billions in exchange for nothing—ignoring the absolute requirements to stop proxy funding, halt missile production and end nuclear enrichment.

Oman and its neighbors are watching. They see a United States that has traded its leverage for a hollow peace, and they have reached a grim conclusion: If America won’t demand security, they must appease its predator to survive.

This isn’t just about the Strait of Hormuz; it is a systemic collapse of American resolve. The U.S.-Iran MoU is merely the latest chapter in the Trump administration’s pattern of strategic retreat. Look at Yemen: In May 2025, Washington gifted the Iranian-backed Houthis a ceasefire, despite their ongoing campaign of terror against Israeli and American shipping in the Bab el-Mandab. The result? Total emboldenment. Instead of de-escalation, the Houthis responded with intensified aggression against the United States and direct strikes on Israel.

By rewarding regional arsonists, for Oman and the broader Gulf, the message is chilling: Washington has apparently abandoned the policy of containment in favor of a surrender that only empowers the Iranian axis.

Emboldened by the success of the Houthi blockade in the Bab el-Mandab, Tehran successfully expanded this strategy to the Strait of Hormuz, effectively forcing the United States into the recent, heavily flawed agreement. Even during the last war, Iran used the Houthis and these maritime chokepoints as direct leverage against the United States and Israel. This proves that Iran views its proxy network and the strangulation of global shipping as an integral, core component of its regional strategy to coerce both Washington and its allies. Iran has been threatening that no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will be safe if its own ports are threatened.

Israel is not only a beneficiary of U.S. deterrence; it is also a key partner in maintaining regional maritime security.

This pattern of appeasement extends well beyond Iran and the Houthis. The Trump administration is now courting the dictator of Eritrea, reportedly preparing to lift long-standing sanctions despite the dictator’s continued hostility toward U.S. and Israeli interests. The administration also appears ready to sacrifice the security of Somaliland, willfully ignoring the dictator’s threat to undermine the Israel-Somaliland partnership vital for Red Sea stability and containing Iran. Furthermore, this embrace ignores the dictator’s ongoing support for the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood—an entity the United States has officially designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Considering Washington’s appeasement of Iran, its Islamist proxies and its authoritarian allies, it’s not surprising that Oman is losing confidence in the United States. This is especially true given Iran’s persistent attacks on American assets and interests across the Gulf. As Oman reassesses the Iranian threat and America’s decision to reward Iranian aggression through the MoU—specifically, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—it increasingly concludes that accommodation offers greater security than dependence on an American deterrent it now perceives to be weakening.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Muscat is increasingly succumbing to Iranian blackmail and gravitating toward Tehran. Oman’s shift is not a preference for the Islamic Republic over the United States; rather, it is a calculated adaptation to a shifting strategic landscape where Iran demonstrates a greater willingness to use coercion than the United States does to restore deterrence.

The implications extend far beyond one country. If America’s partners conclude that Washington is no longer willing or able to protect the security architecture it built, then they will increasingly accommodate an Iranian regime now emboldened by Chinese backing, choosing survival over conviction. Such a shift would cement Tehran’s influence, shatter confidence in American leadership and further destabilize one of the world’s most strategically vital regions.

The United States must restore credible deterrence in the Gulf and the Red Sea. It must prove that Iran’s attacks on international shipping, proxy-led coercion and threats against regional partners, including ad especially Israel, will carry meaningful consequences. Only by re-establishing its security commitments can Washington reverse the strategic drift driving nations like Oman toward Tehran and preserve long-term stability across these vital waterways.