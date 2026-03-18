More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Eli Beer

Eli Beer

Eli Beer is the founder and president of United Hatzalah.

Judith Raanan Meets Donald Trump in Florida
Opinion
With America watching, Israelis must unite
Donald Trump’s return to the White House will undoubtedly reshape the future of Israel.
Feb. 3, 2025
Eli Beer
United Hatzalah CEO Eli Beer arrives at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv by private jet after recovering from COVID-19 at a hospital in Miami, April 21, 2020. Photo by Yehuda Haim/Flash90.
Opinion
My guardian angels
Apr. 28, 2020
Eli Beer