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Eliot Penn

Eliot Penn is the chief investment officer of Geshem Partners, an Israel-focused investment firm.

A group of men. Photo by Matheus Ferrero/Pexels.
Opinion
Making Jewish unity last
If we can improve how we feel and act towards others, then others will often reciprocate in kind.
Nov. 29, 2024
Eliot Penn
Artificial intelligence. Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.
Opinion
Please, ChatGPT, answer my question. Thank you.
Oct. 15, 2024
Eliot Penn
U.S. Chaplain Joseph H. Freedman, Shofar
Opinion
America needs to hear this year’s call of the shofar
Oct. 2, 2024
Eliot Penn