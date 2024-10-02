More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

America needs to hear this year’s call of the shofar

This year it would be wise for even those outside of the synagogue’s walls to accept the shofar’s invitation to wake up and reassess.

Eliot Penn
U.S. Chaplain Joseph H. Freedman, Shofar
U.S. Chaplain Joseph H. Freedman of the U.S. Army Forces in the Middle East blows the shofar during Rosh Hashanah. Photo by Sgt. E.M. Henderson/S.C., Signal Corps. via the Center for Jewish History.
Eliot Penn
Eliot Penn is the chief investment officer of Geshem Partners, an Israel-focused investment firm.
(Oct. 2, 2024 / JNS)

Synagogues all over the world will soon celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. A highlight of the holiday service is the powerful and stirring sounds blown from the shofar, an ancient instrument traditionally made from a hollowed ram’s horn.

Jewish thinkers have offered many reasons for the shofar-blowing on Rosh Hashanah. Among the most fundamental are those suggested by Maimonides, who sees the shofar’s blasts as a wake-up call to pause and reassess our lives. In his words, the shofar cries out: “Wake up you sleepy ones from your slumber and you who doze, arise … look to your souls and improve your ways.”

This year, the shofar’s sounds will be particularly poignant for the Jewish community. The wake-up call will inspire contemplation of how the Jewish world was turned upside down by Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attacks, and the ensuing war on multiple fronts and all their consequences.

This year, though, it would be wise for even those outside the synagogue’s walls to accept the shofar’s invitation to wake up and reassess. This is especially true for those of us living in the United States, where too many are sleeping even though our world has also been turned upside down.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in foreign affairs. The Russia-Ukraine war is ongoing; and there are unprecedented emerging threats in Asia and the Middle East is a tinderbox, especially with Iran both emboldened and within spitting distance of nuclear arms. U.S. leadership in response to it all has been weak and insufficient. Walter Russell Mead summed it up well with the title of a recent essay in The Wall Street Journal, “U.S. shrugs as World War III approaches.”

The U.S. balance sheet is another crisis in need of massive attention. National debt held by the public is at 99% of GDP and above $28 trillion, compared to 33% and $3.3 trillion in 2001. Social Security’s reserves are projected to run dry by 2033 and Medicare’s three years later. These are not fun problems to solve, but kicking the fiscal can further down the road is wildly irresponsible.

We have also lost our sense of outrage at violence in this country. By one counting, there have been 404 mass shootings in the United States in 2024 through the end of August—more than one per day. These shootings have killed 527 people and injured 1,755 others. It shouldn’t be too much to ask that Americans go to schools, concerts, rallies, supermarkets and houses of worship without fear. More than 420 people have been murdered in Chicago so far this year and New York City subway murders are up 60%, near record highs. Two recent attempts on the life of a former president are part of a broader pattern of rising political violence. I don’t have the solution to this epidemic of violence, but the journey towards one starts with acknowledging that the status quo is unacceptable.

The increasing tolerance of antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem; it’s an American problem. The FBI recently released data showing that hate crimes against Jews soared 63% last year to the highest on record. Jews—and this is true for people of any faith—should be able to walk proudly and safely on college campuses, in their religious institutions and during the everyday conduct of their lives. In the United States, people should be able to advocate for whatever their political views are, but hatred and hate crimes have no place.

Quite sadly, we as a country are also struggling to have substantive political conversations. At dinner tables and online forums, thoughtful dialogue has been replaced by polarization. At debate pulpits, coherent arguments and policies have been subsumed by theatrical antics and sound bites. I dish this criticism to both parties. We the people have real challenges, and we need to have real conversations and real leadership to address them. Mostly, though, we are sleeping through these issues. I pray that this year’s shofar will inspire the country to wake up, look to our souls, and improve our ways.

Shanah tovah, Happy New Year, to all.

Diaspora Jewry Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David