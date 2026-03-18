More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Emily Amrousi

Israeli security and medical personnel evacuate an Israeli woman from the ambulance at the Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center in Jerusalem after she was was seriously injured in a terror attack in Ofra, Dec. 9, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Born too soon, dead too soon
Shira Ish-Ran and her husband, Amichai, are mourning their baby son. They are in shock, broken in body and in spirit. But they have entered our hearts.
Dec. 13, 2018
Emily Amrousi
Credit: Kiefer Wolfowitz via Wikimedia Commons.
Column
No womb to maneuver
Jul. 27, 2018
Emily Amrousi
The Yam Carmel wedding venue in the Ofer Forest near Haifa. Credit: Yam Carmel.
Opinion
Breaking the law does not help anyone
Jul. 20, 2018
Emily Amrousi
Israel News
Terror knows no boundaries
Jun. 10, 2013
Emily Amrousi