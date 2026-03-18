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Henrique Cymerman

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Emil Salman/POOL.
Opinion
Founding a Middle Eastern NATO
President Biden’s recent visit was geared toward creating a four-party alignment between Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United States.
Jul. 19, 2022
Henrique Cymerman
View of the empty Yitzhak Navon train station in Jerusalem, due to the government restrictions following the spread of the coronavirus, April 23, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Opinion
A pandemic that looms large over our independence celebrations
Apr. 23, 2020
Henrique Cymerman