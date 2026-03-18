More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Henry Roth

Human Rights and Alliance of Civilizations Room at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, the meeting room of the U.N. Human Rights Council. Credit: Ludovic Courtès via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why do we put up with the United Nations?
Maybe after all these years of having their thoughtful and moral arguments before U.N. bodies ridiculed and rejected, it’s time for Israel to try some other approach to international relations.
Feb. 20, 2020
Henry Roth