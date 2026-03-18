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Hesham Shehab

American Muslims for Palestine logo.
Opinion
Islamists appropriate Black Lives Matter movement, despite history of anti-black bigotry
They are using the Floyd tragedy to advance an intersectionalist worldview that imagines the United States and Israel as the common enemy of all oppressed people.
Jul. 2, 2020
Hesham Shehab
Chicago-based Islamic scholar Sheikh Omar Baloch. (MEMRI)
Opinion
Islamist hate preacher warns Muslims to arm themselves amid coronavirus threats
Apr. 27, 2020
Hesham Shehab