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Hillel Newman

Hillel Newman is the former Israeli ambassador to Uzbekistan and Israeli consul-general to the Pacific southwest.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana Japan
Opinion
Frank talk with Tokyo reaffirms shared values with Israel
Face-to-face discussions proved that diplomacy in the modern era has not lost its charm or relevance.
Sep. 4, 2025
Hillel Newman
A supporter of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel at a rally in New York City on Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Lev Radin/Shutterstock
Opinion
The accused
Dec. 20, 2023
Hillel Newman
Hillel Newman, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest. Credit: Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles.
Opinion
Farewell, Los Angeles
Aug. 3, 2023
Hillel Newman
Israeli soldiers in Jenin as part of a counter-terrorism operation, July 3, 2023. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Opinion
The lesson of Jenin
It is time for the Palestinians to take responsibility, and for the International community to demand accountability.
Jul. 16, 2023
Hillel Newman
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli speaks during a panel discussion at the Israeli American Council's National Conference in Austin, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo by Shahar Azran.
Opinion
Israeli Americans are alive and kicking
The theme of the 8th annual IAC summit, “Israel at heart,” certainly warmed mine , observing, as a representative of Israel, such a display of unconditional support and love.
Jan. 23, 2023
Hillel Newman
Otzma Yehudit Party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a debate at the Knesset, Nov. 22, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The election in Israel, and the reaction
We need to bolster true democratic tolerance in the political discourse. Respecting the vote of the people, even if it empowers the party that one does not support, is part of that tolerance.
Nov. 30, 2022
Hillel Newman
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Photo by Dudu Koren.
Opinion
My lessons from four days in Israel with the governor of Arizona
Gov. Doug Ducey stands with Israel and does not remain silent in the face of lies and injustice.
Jun. 21, 2022
Hillel Newman
Muslims wave Hamas flags after Friday prayers during Ramadan, on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, April 22, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
Freedom to live
The events at the Temple Mount were instigated by Muslim extremists, supporters of the Hamas terrorist organization and Islamic Jihad.
Apr. 28, 2022
Hillel Newman