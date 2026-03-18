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Ida R. Eblinger Kelley

U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a conference phone call in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 16, 2021. Credit: Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson.
Opinion
The Biden administration must step up to stop anti-Semitism
Agencies tasked with protecting civil rights and prosecuting discrimination and hate crimes need to understand the complexities of modern-day anti-Semitism; otherwise, we will not make progress.
Jul. 8, 2021
Ida R. Eblinger Kelley
Antisemitism Sign
Opinion
The Jewish community must combat mainstream anti-Semitism
Jul. 2, 2021
Ida R. Eblinger Kelley